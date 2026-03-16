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Jewish enrollment at Harvard drops to lowest level since before WWII

“I strongly believe the antisemitism does not just impact students on campus at Harvard,” Rep. Elise Stefanik stated. “It shapes admission.”

Mar. 16, 2026

Jewish enrollment at Harvard drops to lowest level since before WWII

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Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Credit: Pixabay.

A new report by the Harvard Jewish Alumni Alliance found that Jewish undergraduate enrollment at Harvard University has dropped to about 7% in 2025, its lowest level since before World War II and the lowest among Ivy League schools with reliable data.

Titled “Jewish Enrollment at Harvard and Its Peers, 1967–2025: A Narrowing Gate,” the analysis reviewed nearly six decades of figures from Hillel International, historical Harvard Crimson surveys and peer‑institution reporting. It found that the share of Jewish undergraduates at Harvard has fallen by roughly half over the past decade and is now less than a third of the roughly 25 percent average in the late 20th century.

The authors compared trends at nine elite universities, testing explanations commonly offered for enrollment changes, including geographic diversification, expanded financial aid, international student growth and athletic recruitment. They concluded that none of these factors fully accounts for the sharper decline at Harvard relative to its peers.

The report notes that Harvard tracks and publicly reports detailed demographic data on race, gender and income, but does not systematically track religion or “Jewish students, a federally protected group,” in admissions.

The alumni association is urging Harvard to begin voluntarily collecting Jewish self‑identification data, commission an independent review of admissions processes, and take corrective steps if policies are found to disproportionately affect Jewish applicants.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R‑N.Y.) stated that the report underscores concerns raised in congressional hearings about campus antisemitism, including her questioning of then‑Harvard president Claudine Gay in 2023.

“I strongly believe the antisemitism does not just impact students on campus at Harvard; it shapes admission,” she said.

The alumni association emphasized that the report “documents a trend. It does not describe a verdict.”

“The correct ask in this report is not the ask of an institution being condemned,” the report stated. “It is the ask of an institution being held to its own standard by people who still believe it can meet it.”

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