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Los Angeles police calls for unity against all forms of hate after synagogue attack

The police department said it was increasing patrols “around houses of worship and associated schools, as well as cultural centers across the city.”

Mar. 13, 2026

Los Angeles police calls for unity against all forms of hate after synagogue attack

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The Los Angeles Police Department said after an attack on a Detroit-area synagogue on Thursday that it was calling for unity against all forms of hate.

The department “will continue working with our local, state, national and international partners to monitor developments and ensure the safety of all Angelenos,” it said. “Together, we stand united against hate and violence in all its forms.”

The department identified the target as a “Jewish institution,” saying it was “deeply saddened” and stands “in solidarity with the Jewish community in Michigan and here in Los Angeles, and our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

It added that “out of an abundance of caution,” it had “increased visible patrols around houses of worship and associated schools, as well as cultural centers across the city.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said that “violence and antisemitism have no place in America.”

“The attack on Temple Israel is a disturbing reminder that we must confront antisemitism and reject all forms of hate wherever they appear,” he said.

Holly Mitchell, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said “no community should have to live in fear of violence, especially in their house of worship” and that the “attack on Temple Israel in Michigan today is a painful reminder of why we must continue to call out antisemitism and all forms of hate, together.”

Patrick Carroll, a member of the New York state Assembly, said that “as antisemitism spreads, we must all speak with one voice to clearly condemn these senseless acts of violence,” and “we must stand up to Jewish hate. We must end all forms of hate and violence.”

Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, referred in a statement to working to confront “antisemitism and hate.”

JNS has reported that for many, “all forms of hate” is seen as a necessary chaperone to antisemitism.

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