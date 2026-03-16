More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani names Yeshiva alum, who has defended anti-Israel activist, to run city’s LGBT office

The mayor said that Taylor Brown “will be the first out trans woman to lead a city office in New York City history.”

Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

Mamdani names Yeshiva alum, who has defended anti-Israel activist, to run city’s LGBT office

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Taylor Brown
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (not pictured) signs an executive order establishing the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs and appoints Taylor Brown as director at the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, March 13, 2026. Credit: Kara McCurdy/Mayoral Photography Office.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, named a graduate of Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law who has defended anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, as the inaugural director of the city’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

The mayor said on Sunday that he was creating an office “that dedicates itself to protecting the health, safety and dignity of queer New Yorkers.”

He named Taylor Brown, formerly assistant New York state attorney general for civil rights and a former ACLU attorney, as the director of the city Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

“Taylor will be the first out trans woman to lead a city office in New York City history,” he said.

“The queer community, as well as intersecting communities and adjacent communities, are under extreme attack in this country from all angles, it seems, from the highest levels of government to society in general and to even sometimes people that we consider friendly fire, unfortunately,” Brown said.

Brown posted on her LinkedIn page in support of Mahmoud Khalil, who was a leader of antisemitic protests at Columbia University and whom Mamdani recently invited to dine at Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

During the press conference, during which Mamdani announced the new office, he was asked about reporting that his wife illustrated an essay by an author who called Israelis parasites, cockroaches and demons.

“Was your wife aware of that writer’s kind of rhetoric before she took that job?” a reporter asked. “Do you think that type of rhetoric is acceptable about it?”

“I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable. I think it’s reprehensible,” Mamdani said. “As is common for freelance illustrators, the first lady was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt of a book by a third party. She has never engaged with or met with the author nor had she seen the tweets that you’re referring to.”

“We stand in our administration, and I can tell you our administration, which is separate from the first lady, as she doesn’t have a role within it against bigotry of all forms,” he said. “We do so unflinchingly because every single New Yorker deserves a place that they can call home without having to be wary of being their full self when they do so.”

Mamdani’s wife also reportedly liked social media posts glorifying the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terror attacks. She was reportedly an adviser to his mayoral campaign and has been described as an adviser to the mayor.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin