Mother and three sons remanded for Oslo US embassy bombing

A district court in Norway on Friday ordered a woman and her three sons held in remand for four weeks on suspicion of bombing the U.S. embassy in Oslo last week.

The four suspects are charged with terrorist activity resulting in the bombing of the embassy, the Norwegian news agency NTB reported on Saturday. They were arrested on March 11 and arraigned on Friday. No one was hurt in the explosion, which police said was ‌intended ⁠to kill or cause significant damage.

According to reporting by the TV2 television channel, the judge cited “possible psychological involvement” by the family.

One of the suspects’ defense attorneys, Aase Sigmond, told NTB that the family’s arraignment would be appealed. All four suspects were placed in solitary confinement for two weeks, according to the report. Another one of the family’s lawyers, Ketil Magnus Berg, suggested in an interview with TV2 that some of the relatives may be accused of crimes solely based on their familial ties.

“Even if one member of a family commits a crime, that doesn’t mean the rest of the family should be imprisoned. It’s hard to see that the district court’s statement about possible psychological involvement is based on a solid foundation,” Berg said.