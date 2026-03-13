More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Muslim adviser to Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission resigns over US ‘atrocities’

Sameerah Munshi announced her resignation the day after the Trump administration formally removed a commissioner who used a hearing on antisemitism to decry Israel.

Mar. 13, 2026

Muslim adviser to Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission resigns over US ‘atrocities’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the White House Religious Liberty Commission at Museum of the Bible in Washington, Sept. 8, 2025. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.

An adviser to the Trump administration’s Religious Liberty Commission announced her resignation on Friday, accusing the administration of committing crimes and suppressing the free expression of Muslims on behalf of a “Zionist political agenda.”

Sameera Munshi, who is Muslim, wrote in a pair of social media posts that “the injustice and atrocities of this administration at home and abroad” and the removal of a commissioner who used a hearing on antisemitism to express her opposition to Zionism compelled her to resign.

“In this country, people of faith are having their free expression stripped away, and even their lives put at risk, because of their deeply held beliefs about Palestine, all for the sake of a Zionist political agenda,” Munshi wrote. “Even more pressing is this government’s unlawful killing of children and civilians in Iran at the urging of a genocidal state.”

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Munshi to the advisory board of the commission in May, citing her record of having “courageously spoken out against forcing children to learn radical gender ideology in schools.”

Munshi’s resignation comes one day after the White House formally removed Carrie Prejean Boller, a former “Miss California” who is now a conservative activist, from the commission.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced in February that Boller would be removed from the commission after he accused her of hijacking a hearing on antisemitism to ask Jewish witnesses if they would denounce Israel and claimed that Zionism was incompatible with Catholicism.

“Since we’ve mentioned Israel a total of 17 times, are you willing to condemn what Israel has done in Gaza?” Boller asked Shabbos Kestenbaum, an Orthodox Jewish activist, at the Feb. 9 hearing.

During one exchange, she also claimed to have never heard the conservative commentator Candace Owens make antisemitic remarks, despite Owens frequently engaging in anti-Israel and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, including that Jews orchestrated the transatlantic slave trade and that Israelis worship Baal, who forces them to murder children.

Boller claimed after the hearing that Patrick lacked the authority to remove her from the commission and that she could only be removed by Trump.

On Thursday she posted a screenshot of an email from an official in the Presidential Personnel Office that “on behalf of President Donald J. Trump” she had been “terminated effective immediately.”

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values and a member of the commission’s advisory board of religious leaders, applauded Munshi’s resignation and Boller’s removal on Friday.

“Goodbye and good riddance,” Menken wrote. “Munshi and Carrie Prejean Boller are not united by a common background or common beliefs but by a common hate.”

“The Religious Freedom Commission will be able to do its productive and important work more effectively because she has left,” he added. “Let the door not hit her on the way out.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wrote a letter to the chairmen of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Friday calling for the committees to review whether Boller was illegally removed from the commission for criticizing Israel.

“Mrs. Boller claims the designated federal officer of the commission, Ms. Mary Margaret Bush—allegedly at the direction of the White House—initially informed Mrs. Boller that she could no longer repost or reiterate such statements due to their being ‘antisemitic,’” Massie wrote.

“If the above accounts are accurate and Mrs. Boller’s removal was motivated by her refusal to refrain from expressing religious views or asking questions reflecting those views, such action raises concerns that a federal advisory body charged with defending religious liberty engaged in viewpoint discrimination and retaliation against protected speech,” he said.

EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin