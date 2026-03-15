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Pentagon releases names of US service members killed in Iraq crash

The names were previously withheld for publication.

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Pentagon releases names of US service members killed in Iraq crash

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Trump Hegseth
Pete Hegseth, U.S. defense secretary, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., following “Operation Absolute Resolve” in Venezuela leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.

The Pentagon on Saturday cleared for publication the names of the six U.S. Air Force crew members who died when a refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq on Thursday.

The killed crew members were identified as Maj. John “Alex” Klinner, 33; Capt. Ariana Savino, 31; Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34; Capt. Seth Koval, 38; Capt. Curtis Angst, 30; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28.

The men and women died when a KC-135 refueling plane that was taking part in military operations against Iran crashed “over friendly airspace,” U.S. Central Command announced in a Friday statement.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” CENTCOM stated, adding that “the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Their deaths brought the total number of confirmed American troops killed in “Operation Epic Fury” against the Islamic Republic to 13.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters on Friday of the crash that “bad things can happen.

“War is hell. War is chaos,” Hegseth said. “We will greet those heroes at Dover [at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland], and their sacrifice will only recommit us to the resolve of this mission.”

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