Six US service members killed in Iraq plane crash

Six members of the U.S. military died in the crash of a KC-135 refuelling plane in Iraq that was taking part in military operations against Iran, U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

“The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury,” CENTCOM stated. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

CENTCOM previously stated that two aircraft were involved in the incident, with one landing safely, reportedly in Israel.

The military said that the identities of the crew members are being withheld until it can inform next of kin.

The deaths bring the total number of confirmed U.S. troops killed in Operation Epic Fury to 13.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters on Friday of the crash that “bad things can happen.”

“War is hell. War is chaos,” Hegseth said. “We will greet those heroes at Dover, and their sacrifice will only recommit us to the resolve of this mission.”