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Trump extends ‘warmest greetings’ to Jewish community for Rosh Hashanah

“As the Jewish community gathers for this special time of spiritual renewal, my Administration recommits to upholding religious liberty and ending faith-based persecution, including the scourge of anti-Semitism.”

Sep. 23, 2025

Trump extends ‘warmest greetings’ to Jewish community for Rosh Hashanah

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., for a trip to New York City on Sept. 11, 2025. Photo by Molly Riley/White House.
( Sep. 23, 2025 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday extended his “warmest greetings” to the Jewish people for Rosh Hashanah, calling it “a holy time of prayer, community and spiritual reflection.”

“During this sacred time, Jewish believers begin the Ten Days of Repentance, culminating in Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism,” noted Trump.

“As the Jewish community gathers for this special time of spiritual renewal, my Administration recommits to upholding religious liberty and ending faith-based persecution, including the scourge of anti-Semitism. Above all, we pledge to build a future of peace and to recognize the dignity imprinted on every human soul,” the statement added.

Trump concluded by offering his “best wishes and heartfelt prayers for a season of reflection and renewal. Have a blessed Rosh Hashanah!”

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