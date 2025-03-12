More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US sanctions Swedish drug gang tied to Iran that has attacked Israelis, Jews in Europe

“Iran’s brazen use of transnational criminal organizations and narcotics traffickers underscores the regime’s attempts to achieve its aims through any means,” the U.S. treasury secretary stated.

Mar. 12, 2025

US sanctions Swedish drug gang tied to Iran that has attacked Israelis, Jews in Europe

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Stockholm
A train approaches the city of Stockholm. Credit: johnNaturePhotos/Pixabay.
( Mar. 12, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. State and Treasury departments announced sanctions on Wednesday against the Foxtrot network, which the agencies said is a criminal gang and drug-trafficking organization based in Sweden, that has coordinated attacks with Iran throughout Europe, including on Israelis and Jews.

The U.S. government also placed penalties on the group’s leader, fugitive Rawa Majid, who it said has cooperated with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The Foxtrot Network collaborated with the Iranian regime to “carry out attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe,” including an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, in January of 2024, per the State Department.

“Iran’s brazen use of transnational criminal organizations and narcotics traffickers underscores the regime’s attempts to achieve its aims through any means, with no regard for the cost to communities across Europe,” stated U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Treasury, alongside our U.S. government and international partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to further Iran’s thuggish and destabilizing agenda,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the sanctions make America and its partners safer, as the United States “holds accountable those who advance Iran’s destabilizing agenda.”

“Foxtrot has employed minors and criminals in Sweden on behalf of Iran’s regime to attack Israel’s interests and Jews,” stated Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran.

U.S. Politics Europe
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 25, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Pakistani mediators pass truce proposals to Washington, Tehran: report
“Iran has not responded yet,” a Pakistani source told Reuters.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Police Tape
Israel News
Tel Aviv man shot after trying to stab police
Suspect in his 50s tried to attack officer and commander before being neutralized; motive under investigation amid recent rise in attacks.
Apr. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli first responders at the site where an Iranian munition hit in the central Israeli vehicle of Petach Tikvah, April 6, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
WATCH: Iranian missile wounds woman in Petach Tikvah
The strike was captured by a security camera.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Epic Fury US Air Force
U.S. News
WATCH: US forces shoot down Iranian suicide drones
The UAVs were used “to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries.”
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
An MIM-104 missile interceptor, known as Patriot, is seen deployed in the UAE. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
World News
UAE has ‘engaged’ over 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, 2,100 UAVs
On Sunday, the Gulf state’s air defenses downed nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones fired from the Islamic Republic.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of the Keter Unit—the Israel Prison Service Initial Reaction Force— are seen during an operation where Nukhba terrorists are being held at Ofer Prison, north of Jerusalem, Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Analysis
Reassessing the death penalty in Israel’s counter-terrorism framework
The new law seeks to operationalize long-standing legal provisions and strengthen deterrence against terrorist violence.
Apr. 6, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow