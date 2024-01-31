Bomb found near Israeli embassy in Sweden

(January 31, 2024 / JNS)

An apparent explosive device was found on Wednesday near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, local police said.

The object was found outside the embassy grounds and the national bomb squad was dispatched to investigate, Reuters reported, citing Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Israeli Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman confirmed reports of the “attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees.”

“We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror,” the ambassador said in a tweet.

On Dec. 26, Jerusalem confirmed that the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, was targeted by an explosive device. The explosive was set off near the diplomatic mission. Embassy staff was present at the time of the blast.

The previous month, a far-right activist was arrested in Tokyo after crashing his car into a barricade close to the entrance of the Israeli embassy. One police officer sustained minor injuries in the attack.

In mid-October, an Israeli embassy official was attacked in Beijing as Hamas called for a day of global jihad against the Jewish people.

A week later, Cypriot police arrested four Syrians after an explosive device was thrown 100 feet away from Israel’s embassy in Nicosia.

Last month, Israel’s National Security Council warned that since the start of the war with Hamas, “increased efforts have been detected on the part of Iran and its proxies, as well as on the part of Hamas and elements of global jihad, to attack Israeli and Jewish targets.”