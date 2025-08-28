UK: 67 charged for backing Palestine Action

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

London’s Metropolitan Police Service laid charges against 67 individuals for showing support for the outlawed Palestine Action group, the police announced on Tuesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges for an offense under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000, with a maximum punishment of six months’ imprisonment, the Met said.

The designation of the group as a terrorist organization was passed in July by a significant majority in the House of Commons (385 to 26), making it a crime to belong to or support Palestine Action—placing it on the same legal footing as groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Cmdr. Dominic Murphy from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said that all those charged were arrested in central London on July 5 or July 12.

“The notion that by coming out and showing support toward a proscribed terrorist group will overwhelm us is completely misguided,” Murphy said in a Met statement.

“The reality for those who have carried out this action is that they are now facing serious charges under the Terrorism Act. If convicted of such an offense, it can have a severe impact on your life or career,” he added.

“My message to anyone thinking about carrying out similar action in the coming weeks is to reconsider,” the commander warned.

More than 700 people have been arrested since Palestine Action was proscribed on July 5, according to the BBC.

The measure against the anti-Israel body came after its followers vandalized two aircraft at a Royal Air Force base on June 20.

Two Voyager aircraft, Royal Air Force versions of the Airbus A330 MRTT used for cargo and refueling, were damaged. A video of the incident released by the group shows a vandal riding an electric scooter onto the base and spray-painting the engine of one of the planes, while pro-Palestinian Arabic music plays in the background.

The Terrorism Act 2000 makes it a criminal offense to belong to a proscribed group, with a penalty of up to 14 years in prison or a fine. Wearing clothing or displaying items supporting such a group could result in six months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000 (~$6,700).

On Aug. 9, the Metropolitan Police arrested at least 466 people in Parliament Square, London, for holding placards supporting Palestine Action.