US envoy: Israel will be grateful for ‘nudge’ to ‘adhere to moral compass we share’

Jack Lew, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, told American Jewish leaders on Sunday that looking back, Jerusalem will thank the Biden administration for pushing it to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza while fighting the Hamas terrorist organization, which is known to steal those supplies.

Lew, a former U.S. treasury secretary, also appeared to suggest that the Biden administration deserves thanks for the freeing of two Israeli hostages in Rafah, despite U.S. President Joe Biden and senior U.S. officials repeatedly saying publicly that Israel should not operate in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

When Lew became the U.S. envoy in Jerusalem on Nov. 2, Israel had just begun permitting “humanitarian assistance” into Gaza, and “many held the view that not a drop of water, not a drop of milk and certainly not a drop of fuel should be allowed to enter,” Lew told the national Israel mission of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Lew didn’t specify who the “many” were.

On the next day, Nov. 3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “Israel is not allowing fuel into Gaza and objects to funds being transferred into the Strip.” On Oct. 30, Netanyahu stated that “Hamas will continue to use the basements in Gaza’s hospitals as the command posts of its vast terror tunnel network. It will continue to use mosques as fortified military positions and weapons depots. It will continue to steal fuel and humanitarian assistance from U.N. facilities.”

On Oct. 9, two days after Hamas’s terror attack, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, “I have given an order—Gaza will be under complete closure. There will be no electricity, food or fuel delivered to Gaza. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and will respond accordingly.”

Speaking to the Conference of Presidents, Lew suggested that the Jewish state sought to deny basic food to Palestinians out of anger, rather than a calculated national military strategy.

“At a moment of national trauma in the midst of a war with a ruthless enemy, this was understandable. But it was not a policy that added to Israel’s strategic strength, and it was not a policy that reflected Israel’s core values,” he said.

“We understood that we were calling on Israel to recognize the need to distinguish between civilians and combatants in an environment where the enemy hides behind children and hospital patients,” he added. “At the same time, basic food, health care and sanitation should not be denied to non-combatants, especially not children.”

Lew added that Washington “made the case as both a moral and a strategic imperative. As a strategic matter, we persuaded leaders that in order to have the time and space to meet their military objectives, it was crucial to address the humanitarian needs arising from a difficult war,” he said. “And when history is written, I believe that our Israeli friends will be grateful for the nudge to adhere to the moral compass that we share.”

Rafah ‘plan’

The U.S. ambassador also said that “112 hostages are now free because of tireless efforts by the United States.”

“Starting with the president, our national security team engaged in a very difficult process, together with counterparts in Israel, Qatar and Egypt, and we kept pressing until an agreement could be reached, and in spite of many obstacles implemented,” he said.

The 112 number includes two hostages whom Israel freed from Rafah earlier this month. Although Lew said Washington is to thank for the release of the two, as well as the 110 other hostages, Biden and his top deputies have repeatedly said publicly that the Israeli military should not operate in Rafah without a “credible” plan.

During a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Munich over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken “reiterated that the United States could not support a military ground operation in Rafah without a credible and implementable plan for ensuring the safety of the more than one million people sheltering there,” per Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department spokesman.

On Feb. 15, Biden told the same thing to Netanyahu over the phone. The U.S. president “reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah,” per the White House.

The day prior, Miller said that the issue wasn’t a major ground operation but any Israel Defense Forces operation.

“We have made quite clear both publicly and privately that we cannot support any military operation in Rafah until such time as Israel has developed a humanitarian plan that can be executed, and that they have executed such a plan,” Miller said during a State Department press conference.

“So I know people like to jump ahead far into the process and talk about what-ifs, but we’re not at the what-if stage right now; we are at the making very clear to Israel what we expect stage, and we have seen the government of Israel ask the military for such a plan,” said Miller.

“We haven’t seen that plan yet, we don’t know what it’ll contain, we don’t know if it will be executable, as we have said,” he added. “So we will wait before offering any prejudgments about what will, or may, or might or might not happen. We’re going to wait to see what that plan looks like and then engage directly with the government of Israel about it.”

Also on Feb. 14, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a White House press briefing that “our position on the question of Rafah is clear, and we are pressing very hard on this basic issue that you’ve got exposed, vulnerable civilians in Rafah. They need to be protected.”

Former President Barack Obama meets with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in the Oval Office on Aug. 4, 2014. Credit: Pete Souza/Official White House Photo.

Two states

In his remarks to the Conference of Presidents, Lew also said that the “diplomatic path” forward “must include steps by the Palestinian Authority to reform, revamp and revitalize itself.”

He did not mention that the P.A. has been issuing stipends to family members of the Hamas terrorists that carried out the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

“If the normalization conversation with Saudi Arabia is to be achieved, there must be an over-the-horizon process that includes a vision for a demilitarized Palestinian state,” Lew claimed.

“Discussing this is a huge challenge for a nation still in a state of trauma, and it is important to remember that Hamas aimed to derail this very conversation on Oct. 7,” he added. “Normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be a major defeat for Hamas.”

Beyond a nation still “in a state of trauma,” more than 110,000 “internally displaced Israelis are unable to safely return to their homes,” Tal Becker said in his opening statement before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Dec. 29.

Speaking on Feb. 5, Netanyahu said, “One need only to think of what would happen without total victory: The displaced will not return; the next massacre will only be a matter of time, and Iran, Hezbollah and others will simply celebrate here and destroy the Middle East. Therefore, there is no substitute for total victory.”

Executive order about Israeli ‘extremists’

Before taking questions, Lew addressed what he called “a matter where there is perceived to be some friction between the United States and Israel,” which he called an “overstated” difference.

“On Feb. 1, the president issued an executive order that addresses actions that undermine peace, stability and security in the West Bank,” said Lew. “Coming on the heels of five rounds of financial sanctions since Oct. 7 targeting Hamas,” the order “applies equally to Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

“The problem of violent extremism by a small number of settlers in the West Bank is not new. We have been documenting it for years, and Israel has itself tried and convicted violent extremist settlers, including individuals recently designated under the new E.O.,” he said. “This executive order is not about all Israelis and not even about all settlers—just that small minority who pursue violent extremism, and we have consistently shared these concerns, along with the commitment to do what we can to stop it, along with importuning the government of Israel to take effective action.”

However, the executive order actually targets the actions of the “settlers,” that “pose a grave threat to peace, security and stability in the West Bank, Israel and the Middle East region, and…also obstruct the realization of ultimately an independent Palestinian state, existing side by side with the state of Israel,” according to a senior U.S. official.

Israel has argued that its data shows violence is dropping in Judea and Samaria, and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has called reports of growing “settler violence” a “blood libel” and “a lie disconnected from reality.”

At least there’s a visa waiver

“To conclude on a positive note, with all that’s transpired in the past four months, it’s hard to remember that on Sept. 26, 2023, Israel was designated into the Visa Waiver Program,” said Lew.

“But it is worth remembering,” he added. “This was an important achievement by the governments of Israel and the United States, for which my predecessor Ambassador Tom Nides pushed hard, and for which the Conference of Presidents strongly advocated.”

