More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

A Sukkot reflection: Not all homes are intended to be temporary

I’ve come to realize that our bounty is not only about what we receive. It is also about what we have the opportunity to give.

World Jewish Relief
Woman in Ukraine whose home was badly damaged by a Russian missile, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of World Jewish Relief USA.
Woman in Ukraine whose home was badly damaged by a Russian missile, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of World Jewish Relief USA.
(Sept. 23, 2026 / By David Weisberg)

When my godfather and great-uncle Howard passed away in 2020, I had the honor of speaking at a memorial gathering for him that happened to occur in the midst of Sukkot. I wanted to take the opportunity to relate his remarkable life to the holiday, a Jewish celebration with which I was certain many in the hall that day were unfamiliar.

He had a huge personality. He was the consummate storyteller. A humorist. A world traveler. A summer camp drama specialist. A beloved special-needs teacher.

I explained that Sukkot is a holiday in which we celebrate the harvest and give thanks for our bounty while dwelling, at least symbolically, in a temporary shelter. I suggested that perhaps it is a reminder to enjoy all that life has to offer while we can, because we know that our own home here is fleeting.

My uncle was the complete embodiment of that idea: someone who soaked up every bit of the world’s beauty and joy during his time here. His was a life well-lived, leaving nothing on the table.

Since his passing, however, I’ve begun to think more expansively about what it means to give thanks for our harvest.

David Weisberg. Credit: Courtesy.
David Weisberg. Credit: Courtesy.

I’ve come to realize that our bounty is not only about what we receive but what we have the opportunity to give. My uncle’s dedication to teaching children with special needs wasn’t somehow separate from the world travel, the storytelling, the theater and everything else that brought him joy. It was all part of living a complete life.

That realization has been part of a shift in my own worldview: understanding that what we do for ourselves and what we do for others aren’t two separate pieces of our lives.

A ticket agent who helps me find seats for a concert I want to see and a nonprofit that enables me to achieve my vision of helping someone more vulnerable than I am are both, in very different ways, giving me opportunities for joy, meaning and fulfillment.

That realization feels particularly stark to me during what is now the fifth Sukkot since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to visit Kyiv during the coldest part of winter and bear witness to people continuing to live under the onslaught of seemingly endless missile and drone attacks.

I met older adults with limited mobility living in fifth-floor walk-ups, their windows blown out and their heating systems damaged or destroyed. People who cannot run down five flights of stairs to a bomb shelter every time an air alert sounds and who instead huddle in hallways or on kitchen floors, praying that the next explosion does not send shattered glass flying through their homes.

These are people often living in the apartments where they raised their families, homes that in some cases were passed down to them by their own parents. Ukraine is the only home many of them have ever known.

As Tevye says in “Fiddler on the Roof,” when explaining why the people of Anatevka remain despite the danger: “We stay because Anatevka is our home.”

Piece by piece, we can create a canopy of care for people living through circumstances none of us would ever choose for ourselves.

And that brings me back to Sukkot. Because not all homes are intended to be temporary. Sukkot gives us an opportunity not only to contemplate the fleeting nature of our own shelter, but also the very real vulnerability of those for whom living in a home exposed to the elements is not an act of ritual observance, but a condition of genuine insecurity.

For those in Ukraine this High Holiday season, with another winter quickly approaching, the stakes are not symbolic. They are windows that keep out the cold. Heat that works. A room in which one can sleep without rain or snow entering through a damaged wall or ceiling.

At World Jewish Relief, this Sukkot and throughout the new Jewish year, we will be focused, as we have been since the beginning of the invasion, on repairing homes damaged by missile and drone attacks. Replacing windows. Restoring heating systems. Repairing roofs and walls.

And, in doing so, bringing some small measure of safety, security, peace and dignity to residents.

As we contemplate what a home means and give thanks for our own bounty, we should also think about our extended family in Ukraine, those whose homes are by no means intended to be temporary.

Through World Jewish Relief’s Ukraine Home Repairs program, an individual, family, congregation, organization or community can adopt a home, joining together to reach the $3,600 necessary for one home repair.

Perhaps that, too, is a way to think about Sukkot.

Each of us can place one piece of sechach on the roof. And together, piece by piece, we can create a canopy of care for people living through circumstances none of us would ever choose for ourselves.

Eight years ago, I traveled to visit the village from which my late Uncle Howard’s parents emigrated: Obodivka, Ukraine.

In the country from which so many Jewish families came, those who remain need us now more than ever. And perhaps one way to give thanks for the bounty we have received is to recognize the blessing inherent in being able to give something.

Because not all homes are intended to be temporary.

David Weisberg is the executive director of World Jewish Relief USA. A longtime Jewish communal leader, he previously served as a Federation CEO for 15 years. A writer, public speaker and liver donor, he is the author of “David’s Chopped Liver” and “Border Song.”

World Jewish Relief
About & contact the publisher
World Jewish Relief World Jewish Relief
World Jewish Relief was founded in 1933 to support Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe. Since then, we have been providing life-saving and life-changing action to those in crisis.
EXPLORE JNS
Stanford University
U.S. News
California sending ‘troubling message’ by dropping charges on Yom Kippur against anti-Israel Stanford protesters
The Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area and Jewish Silicon Valley said that the state’s agreement with the protesters suggests “that politically motivated destruction of property carries minimal legal consequences.”
September 23, 2026 04:41 PM
Aaron Bandler
Yechiel Leiter
Israel News
Israeli ambassador to Washington says doctors ‘fighting to save life’ of son after car-ramming attack
“Neria needs a miracle,” Yechiel Leiter wrote of his son, who was seriously injured on Wednesday.
September 23, 2026 01:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Guterres UNGA
World News
UN head opens General Assembly accusing Israel of ‘bulldozing’ road to peace, ‘specter of ethnic cleansing’
António Guterres said there’s an “onslaught” on Gazans “with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I have witnessed in all my years as secretary-general.”
Sept. 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
00:07
Save a Child’s Heart treats 9,000th patient
23:06
RTVE chief seeks to keep Spain out of Eurovision over Israel’s participation
15:08
US has redirected 110 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
14:50
‘Deep spiritual bonds’ unite Jews, Christians, say US Catholic Bishops in Yom Kippur message
14:31
US talked to Iran on Tuesday, Trump says
14:13
French Holocaust denier gets 8 months for saying gas chambers didn’t exist
13:49
Israeli military says 14 civilians detained after entering Syria
13:22
Decry Chinese support for Iran regime, 13 military vets in Congress tell Trump
12:59
‘Evil group,’ Trump says of ICC, calls on UN member nations to quit court
12:26
UK says it will defend Saudi Arabia amid renewed Houthi attacks
12:01
US gave Iran ‘every chance for deal’ before striking, Trump says at UN
11:57
Colombia tells UN it’s pulling out of International Court of Justice case against Israel
11:47
Trump tells UNGA that Iran will make deal after US midterms
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard