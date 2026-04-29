American Jewish University appoints Rabbi Cheryl Peretz as interim dean of the Ziegler School

American Jewish University announced that Rabbi Cheryl Peretz has been appointed interim dean of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, effective July 1.

Ordained in 2001, Peretz has served for more than two decades as a senior leader at the Ziegler School, most recently as vice dean, where she has played a central role in academic leadership, student formation and faculty support. She brings extensive experience in clergy training, pastoral education and institutional direction, along with a deep commitment to the future of rabbinic education.

In her role as interim dean, Peretz will provide strategic and operational management for the Ziegler School’s academic enterprise, overseeing faculty, curriculum and student development while ensuring alignment with the school’s Jewish values, commitment to intellectual pluralism and standards of ethical leadership.

She will also guide key areas of rabbinic identity, including practical training, internships and placements, Israel-based experiential learning and the cultivation of religious life and community on campus.

“Rabbi Cheryl Peretz has served American Jewish University and the Ziegler School with distinction for more than 25 years,” said AJU president and CEO Jay Sanderson. “Rabbi Peretz brings a rare combination of vision, experience and deep commitment to Jewish learning and leadership.”

“I am deeply committed to the future of rabbinic education and to the vital role rabbis play in shaping Jewish life and community,” said Peretz. “The Ziegler School has a powerful legacy of training thoughtful, engaged leaders, and I look forward to strengthening that foundation while preparing the next generation of rabbis for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Peretz holds a Master of Arts in Rabbinic Studies and rabbinic ordination from the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University; an MBA from Baruch College; and B.A.s from Barnard College and the Jewish Theological Seminary.

The Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies has long been a center for rigorous scholarship and leadership formation within Conservative Judaism. Under Rabbi Peretz’s leadership, the school will continue to advance its mission while contributing to AJU’s broader vision for the future of Jewish leadership, education and engagement.