More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

New York exhibition to recreate Anne Frank’s annex

Visitors will walk through exact replica of the hiding place where Anne Frank wrote her famous diary and see artifacts that have never been in public before.

Anne Frank House, Center for Jewish History
The room in the Annex that Anne Frank shared with Fritz Pfeffer shown furnished as it would have been while Anne was in hiding. Credit: Courtesy of the Anne Frank House.
The room in the Annex that Anne Frank shared with Fritz Pfeffer shown furnished as it would have been while Anne was in hiding. Credit: Courtesy of the Anne Frank House.
(Oct. 22, 2024 / Anne Frank House)

The Anne Frank House, one of the most visited historical sites in Europe, announced the upcoming opening of “Anne Frank The Exhibition” in New York City. For the first time in history, it will present a pioneering experience outside of Amsterdam to immerse visitors in a full-scale re-creation of the rooms where Anne Frank, her parents, sister, and four other Jews spent two years hiding to evade Nazi capture.

As a nonprofit organization helping to shape global understanding of the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance, including lessons on modern-day antisemitism, racism and discrimination, the Anne Frank House is entrusted with the preservation of the Annex where Anne Frank and her family hid during World War II. This exhibition, presented in partnership with the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan, will open on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27, to mark the 80th commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The exhibition is a first-of-its-kind, full-scale recreation of the complete Annex, furnished as it would have been when Anne and her family were forced into hiding. Moving through the exhibition, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the context that shaped Anne’s life—from her early years in Frankfurt, Germany through the rise of the Nazi regime and the family’s 1934 move to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where Anne lived for 10 years until her 1944 arrest, through to her deportation to Westerbork, a large transit camp in the Netherlands, then on to Auschwitz-Birkenau, a concentration camp and killing center in Nazi-occupied Poland, and eventually, to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany when she was just 15-years-old.

Designed for audiences who may not have the opportunity to visit the Netherlands, the new exhibition in New York is anticipated to draw extraordinary attendance for what will be among the most important presentations of Jewish historical content on view in the United States.

Through the recreated Annex; exhibition galleries immersing visitors in place and history through video, sound, photography and animation; and more than 100 original collection items from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the exhibition will provide an opportunity to learn about Anne Frank not as a victim but through the multifaceted lens of her life—as a girl, a writer, and a symbol of resilience and strength. This is a story inspired by one of the most translated books in the world.

The New York exhibition will occupy more than 7,500 square feet of gallery space in the heart of Union Square. This marks the first time dozens of artifacts will be seen in the United States; many have never been seen in public.

Artifacts in the exhibition will include:

  • Anne Frank’s first photo album (1929-1942);
  • Anne Frank’s typed and handwritten invitation to her friend for a film screening in her home (by 1942, anti-Jewish measures prohibited Jews from attending the cinema); and
  • Handwritten verses by Anne Frank in her friends’ poetry albums.

Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House, said: “Anne Frank’s words resonate and inspire today, a voice we carry to all corners of the world, nearly eight decades later. As a custodian of Anne’s legacy, we have an obligation to help world audiences understand the historical roots and evolution of antisemitism, including how it fueled Nazi ideology that led to the Holocaust.

Anne Frank
Anne Frank. Credit: Anne Frank House.

“Anne’s legacy is remarkable, as represented in the diary she left us, and as one of the 1.5 million Jewish children who were murdered at the hands of Nazi officials and their collaborators,” Leopold said. “Through this exhibition, the Anne Frank House offers insights into how this could have happened and what it means for us today. The exhibition provides perspectives, geared toward younger generations, that are certain to deepen our collective understanding of Anne Frank and hopefully provide a better understanding of ourselves.”

He continued, “By bringing this exhibition to New York—a place with many ties to Anne’s story—the Anne Frank House is expanding the reach of our work to encourage more people to remember Anne Frank, reflect on her life story, and respond by standing against antisemitism and hatred in their own communities.”

Gavriel Rosenfeld, president of the Center for Jewish History, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Anne Frank House on this landmark exhibition. As we approach the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in January, Anne Frank’s story becomes more urgent than ever. In a time of rising antisemitism, her diary serves as both a warning and a call to action, reminding us of the devastating impact of hatred. This exhibition challenges us to confront these dangers head-on and honor the memory of those lost in the Holocaust.”

The exhibition is made possible through the generosity of many philanthropic foundations and individuals. These partnerships ensure that the exhibition will be available to as many students as possible throughout the New York City region. Advising the Anne Frank House on the New York exhibition is Michael S. Glickman, CEO of jMUSE. Dr. Doyle Stevick, executive director of the Anne Frank House’s official partner at the University of South Carolina, is the educational adviser.

The limited engagement is scheduled to close on April 30, 2025. Public programming and educational initiatives tied to the exhibition will be announced when the exhibition opens to the public.

“Anne Frank The Exhibition” is showing at the Center for Jewish History at 15 W. 16th St., New York, N.Y. It will be open Sunday through Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (It will be closed on Saturdays). The exhibition is designed for children (ages 10 and older) and adults. Visitors should plan to spend about one hour at the exhibition.

Tickets are available at: AnneFrankExhibit.org.

About & contact the publisher
Anne Frank House
The Anne Frank House was established in May 1957 in cooperation with her father, Otto Frank. It empowers people of all ages, and especially young people, to reflect on the dangers of antisemitism, racism and discrimination and the importance of freedom, equal rights and democracy.
About & contact the publisher
Center for Jewish History
The Center for Jewish History in New York is home to the world’s largest Jewish archive outside Israel. Opened in 2000, the center is the collaborative home of five partner organizations: The American Jewish Historical Society, American Sephardi Federation, Leo Baeck Institute, Yeshiva University Museum and YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.
EXPLORE JNS
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
America ‘not where we’re supposed to be,’ says Persian Jew who immigrated to Israel with seven other families
“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” Jordan Karmily told JNS.
August 18, 2026 03:56 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary
Some 140,000 Likud members were eligible to vote on Monday.
August 18, 2026 04:36 AM
JNS Staff
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Sri Lankan police outside the Chabad House in Sri Lanka on Aug. 14, 2026. Credit: Chabad-Lubavitch.
World News
Violence erupts outside Chabad House in Sri Lanka
“The fuel here is antisemitism,” Chabad Rabbi Yossi Gabai told JNS after protesters hurled stones and firecrackers in the direction of the Jewish center.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
06:51
Israeli rescue teams recover three bodies from Cali rubble
06:35
Negev man charged with plotting car-bombing of Beersheva nightclub
06:11
Iranian lawmaker rejects Trump call for surrender
05:50
IDF interceptor launched at false target in northern Israel
05:30
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Ex-Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ for calling NYC synagogue attack non-antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy condemns Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces have redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
01:35
Israel, Board of Peace agree Hamas must disarm before Gaza rebuilt
01:30
Smotrich: Hamas can’t be defeated without full Israeli control of Gaza
01:22
Herzog meets Kushner, Mladenov on next steps for Trump Gaza plan
01:20
Huckabee: No US-Israel disagreement over plan to disarm Hamas
01:08
Fallen IDF soldier’s organ donation saves six lives, including 7-year-old girl’s
00:28
Levin renews vow for judicial overhaul: ‘I want to finish this’
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
IDF must present plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police, says Israeli defense minister
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
More Updates
JNS TV
Jared Kushner delivers a statement to the media alongside U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, near Kiryat Gat, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel squandering its military victories?
August 18, 2026 06:10 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund