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Annual Evening of Roses to honor educator and philanthropist Marcia Robbins-Wilf

The Event will be held June 11 at Bethany Hall on Seton Hall University’s South Orange campus.

May. 5, 2026
Marcia Robbins-Wilf
Marcia Robbins-Wilf. Credit: Courtesy of Seton Hall University.
( May 5, 2026 / Seton Hall University )

The Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies will hold its annual Evening of Roses: A Musical Celebration at Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus of Seton Hall University on Thursday, June 11.

This event is dedicated to honoring Marcia Robbins-Wilf, a respected educator, philanthropist and founding trustee of the Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies.

Known for her generous heart and passion for learning, Robbins-Wilf is widely recognized for her lifelong commitment to expanding education and providing humanitarian service.

Holding degrees from George Washington University, New York University and Yeshiva University, Robbins-Wilf has dedicated her career to advancing literacy and early childhood education, including founding a nursery school centered around reading readiness.

Beyond her work in education, Robbins-Wilf has significantly supported international humanitarian efforts, such as co-founding a medical clinic in Ukraine to aid children affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

Robbins-Wilf’s unwavering and longstanding support of the Sister Rose Thering Fund has further helped expand interreligious education and dialogue for more than a decade.

Proceeds from the Evening of Roses contribute to the mission of the Sister Rose Thering Fund, including providing scholarships for educators pursuing graduate studies in Jewish-Christian relations.

The fund promotes understanding and cooperation among people of different religious traditions through education and dialogue.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 6:30 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by the East Coast Inspirational Singers.

The event will take place at Bethany Hall, located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange, N.J. Guests are encouraged to RSVP no later than May 29 by visiting the Evening of Roses website, where information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities is available.

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