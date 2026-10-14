More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Bar-Ilan opens academic year with engineering ranking gains and growing international community

The university rises to the 201-300 range worldwide in electrical engineering as more than 1,000 international students from over 50 countries begin their studies.

Bar-Ilan University
The first day of the 2026-27 academic year at Bar-Ilan University
The first day of the 2026-27 academic year at Bar-Ilan University. Credit: Courtesy of Bar-Ilan University.
(Oct. 14, 2026 / Bar-Ilan University)

Bar-Ilan University has opened the 2026-27 academic year, welcoming new students to campus and highlighting its research achievements and international study opportunities.

At the Kofkin Faculty of Engineering’s opening-year orientation, dean and professor Orit Shefi announced a significant rise in the faculty’s standing in the Shanghai Ranking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects for electrical and electronic engineering. Bar-Ilan has moved into the 201-300 range worldwide, up from 401-500 last year.

“This leap reflects the outstanding research of our faculty members, both the established researchers who built the faculty’s reputation and the excellent young scientists who have joined us in recent years,” said Shefi. “It is a strong signal to students beginning their studies this year that they are joining a faculty that competes with the best in the world.”

This year, Bar-Ilan welcomes more than 1,000 international students from more than 50 countries. The university’s International School offers more than 20 English-language programs, including first-year study frameworks in law, life sciences and psychology that combine coursework in English with intensive Hebrew-language instruction, providing students with a structured pathway into Israeli higher education while developing the language skills needed for their continued studies.

Dalya Offer of Maryland (left) and Raquel Schnall of New York at Bar-Ilan University at the start of the academic year
From left: Dalya Offer of Maryland and Raquel Schnall of New York are among the American students beginning their studies at Bar-Ilan University this year. Credit: Courtesy of Bar-Ilan University.

“Internationalization is central to Bar-Ilan’s vision for the future,” said professor Rivka Tuval-Mashiach, vice president for internationalization and the third mission. “By bringing together students from different countries and backgrounds, we enrich our campus community, foster new perspectives and build connections that extend far beyond the classroom.”

“Bar-Ilan University continues to attract international students from around the world, even amid the extraordinary challenges Israel has faced since Oct. 7, 2023. The fact that we have not seen a decline in international student enrollment is a powerful testament to the resilience of Israeli higher education and the continued confidence of students in the quality of our academic institutions. From North America to Europe and Asia, international students choose Bar-Ilan for its academic excellence, research opportunities and welcoming international community. Their decision to study in Israel at this time speaks to the enduring strength and global appeal of Israeli higher education,” said Yulia Ben-Rafael Zimlinski, executive director of the International School.

Among the American students beginning their studies at Bar-Ilan this year are Yotam Berendt, from North Carolina, who will study communications and political science; Raquel Schnall, from New York, who will major in psychology; and Dalya Offer, from Maryland, who will study life sciences. Their varied academic interests reflect the breadth of opportunities available to students joining Bar-Ilan from across the United States.

From engineering to law, Bar-Ilan’s new academic year brings together students pursuing their ambitions across a range of disciplines, alongside researchers whose work is gaining international recognition. For international students, English-language study frameworks offer a pathway to academic life in Israel and the opportunity to become part of the university’s diverse academic community.

Bar-Ilan University
About & contact the publisher
Bar-Ilan University Bar-Ilan University
Bar-Ilan University has 10 faculties: Engineering, Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Exact Sciences, Law, Education, Jewish Studies (the largest of its kind in the world), Medicine (the only faculty located on its own campus in Safed) and the Interdisciplinary Studies Unit (Mechina Program). In addition, the university is home to more than 70 research institutes covering a vast array of fields. It is the academic home of 24 Israel Prize laureates and many other researchers who have won international awards and recognition. Bar-Ilan is one of Israel’s largest and fastest-growing universities.
EXPLORE JNS
Hochul Blakeman
U.S. News
Blakeman blasts Hochul on Jew-hatred, calls Mamdani ‘antisemite’ in NY gubernatorial debate
“Antisemitism is on the rise, and it’s occurred under your watch,” the Republican nominee told New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, “and Zohran Mamdani is fueling it.”
October 14, 2026 09:57 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum, Rebecca Szlechter
Officials, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, attend the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO.
Israel News
Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
Israel’s foreign minister called it a historic day for ties between the two countries and an important day for the capital.
October 14, 2026 05:51 AM
Joshua Marks
Andrea Martin meets with Pennsylvania state senator Jay Costa, who supported her nomination to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, about the position. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
‘I never knew America would turn on Jews this way,’ says Jewish law prof appointed to Pennsylvania human rights panel
“I used to worry because they were black Jews, and I was more concerned that they were black,” Andrea Martin told JNS of her sons. “I never thought when I sent my kids away to college that Max would have to worry about hot coffee being poured on him in a library.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Flag
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, David Isaac, Josh Hasten
Breaking News
10:10
New York City to stop investing pensions in Israel Bonds, comptroller says
10:05
Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for regional summit
09:30
FM Sa’ar hails ‘historic day’ as Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem
08:59
Netanyahu likens Oct. 7 failure to Pearl Harbor, 9/11
08:53
Suspected gas explosion sparks fire at factory in Kiryat Gat as Netanyahu visits city
08:19
Israeli student Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in school hike blast, laid to rest
08:08
Foreign activist faces deportation over shirt showing Netanyahu in sniper crosshairs
07:47
Netanyahu warns Tehran of response ‘it cannot even imagine’ if it attacks
07:27
Katz threatens Hezbollah with territorial losses if it joins Iranian attack
07:06
Two container ships struck in Strait of Hormuz
06:55
Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem
06:33
Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency
06:13
Israeli envoy accuses Dutch mayor of double standard over soccer fan ban, protests
05:52
Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh
05:33
Canadian man scrawls swastika, antisemitic messages at Ben-Gurion detention facility
05:12
Netanyahu marks one year since final living hostages returned from Gaza
04:55
Samaria: Seven Palestinian minors to be charged for stoning Israeli car
04:30
WATCH: Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
04:26
Israel hosts Greek, Cypriot delegations to strengthen strategic, economic ties
04:04
Australia, Canada, France and UK urge Abbas to reverse election postponement
03:43
Netanyahu: Countries criticizing Israel privately seek its assistance
03:22
No. 8 on Winter’s party list quits, Netanyahu and Smotrich urge others to follow
03:03
Board of Peace marks a year since end of Gaza war
02:44
CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
02:43
Southern Lebanon: IDF seizes ready-to-detonate Hezbollah bomb
02:22
Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons
02:01
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
01:40
IDF slays Hamas commander who helped hold hostages
01:28
Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
16:46
Former Michigan Dem party treasurer endorses Rogers over El-Sayed
16:36
Multiple countries that have accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ elected to UN Human Rights Council
14:40
Barbera Thornhill installed as next US envoy-at-large on human trafficking
14:34
Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school despite federal court ruling
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
‘The canary in the coal mine’: U.S. envoy Yehuda Kaploun on antisemitism and the crisis facing the West
October 14, 2026 03:34 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel has two years left to act. After that, it will be too late
Amit Segal
Rabbi Steven Pruzansky. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who is responsible for the failures of Oct. 7?
Rabbi Steven Pruzansky