Bar-Ilan University has 10 faculties: Engineering, Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Exact Sciences, Law, Education, Jewish Studies (the largest of its kind in the world), Medicine (the only faculty located on its own campus in Safed) and the Interdisciplinary Studies Unit (Mechina Program). In addition, the university is home to more than 70 research institutes covering a vast array of fields. It is the academic home of 24 Israel Prize laureates and many other researchers who have won international awards and recognition. Bar-Ilan is one of Israel’s largest and fastest-growing universities.