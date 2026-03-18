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Bar-Ilan University

Bar-Ilan University has 10 faculties: Engineering, Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Exact Sciences, Law, Education, Jewish Studies (the largest of its kind in the world), Medicine (the only faculty located on its own campus in Safed) and the Interdisciplinary Studies Unit (Mechina Program). In addition, the university is home to more than 70 research institutes covering a vast array of fields. It is the academic home of 24 Israel Prize laureates and many other researchers who have won international awards and recognition. Bar-Ilan is one of Israel’s largest and fastest-growing universities.
From left: Bar-Ilan chairman of the executive committee Shlomo Zohar, CPA; Dr. Miriam Adelson; Bar-Ilan University president professor Arie Zaban; and vice president of development Ronnie Vinnikov at the cornerstone laying ceremony for Israel's first Institute for the Synthesis of Smart Materials. Photo by Asi Efrati.
The Wire
With gift from Adelson family, Bar-Ilan establishes Israel’s first Institute for Synthesis of Smart Materials
It is about “leveraging emerging technologies in artificial intelligence and robotics to rapidly transform scientific discovery into real-world solutions,” said Jessica Feldan, CEO of American Friends of Bar-Ilan University.
Feb. 9, 2026
From left, at the launch of Health Tech Valley: Ronen Agassi, CEO of Migdal Insurance; Professor Arie Zaban, president of Bar-Ilan University; Carmel Shama-Hacohen, mayor of Ramat Gan; and Professor Yitzhak Kreiss, director general of Sheba Medical Center, Sept. 17, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Bar-Ilan University.
The Wire
Bar-Ilan University, Sheba Medical Center establish biotech research institute with $120 million investment
The first-of-its-kind Israeli institute will focus on cancer research, organ and tissue printing, AI for medical data analysis, medical robotics and genetic engineering.
Sep. 28, 2025
Dahan Gate, Bar-Ilan University
The Wire
Haron Dahan Foundation donates $20m to Bar-Ilan as university dedicates ‘Gateway to the Future’
“He was a dream builder—and we’re just getting started,” said Rabbi Mitchell Wohlberg, president of the Haron Dahan Foundation, of the late self-made businessman Aharon Dahan.
Jul. 8, 2025
Energy Institute Inauguration June 2025
The Wire
Israel’s national energy institute inaugurated at Bar-Ilan University
“This institute will drive the breakthrough technologies needed to position Israel at the forefront of global energy innovation,” said Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen.
Jun. 6, 2025
Alan S. Zekelman
The Wire
Alan S. Zekelman tapped as new chairman of Bar-Ilan University’s Global Board of Trustees
He describes the school as “a beacon of excellence, a place where tradition and innovation meet, where Jewish values are woven into the fabric of world-class research and education.”
May. 30, 2025
Robert Putnam
The Wire
Bar-Ilan University to award inaugural Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize
Award will be given to political science professor Robert Putnam in recognition of his outstanding contributions as a public intellectual.
May. 8, 2025
Arie Zaban and Miriam Adelson, Bar-Ilan University
The Wire
Adelson Family Foundation, Bar-Ilan launch first-of-its-kind Institute for Smart Materials Development
The Adelson Institute is poised to rapidly transform ideas into smart materials and, by extension, into successful and marketable products
May. 7, 2025
IDF Reservists, Academic Armor Reserved Seating, Bar-Ilan University
The Wire
Israeli Ministry of Defense honors Bar-Ilan University for support of student reservists
“One out of every two students on the dean’s list is a reservist—double their proportional representation in the student body,” said Arie Zaban, the school’s president.
Apr. 29, 2025
The Bar-Ilan University campus. (Courtesy of Bar-Ilan University)
The Wire
Bar-Ilan University launches Israel’s first university-based prototype lab for fuel cell and battery technologies
With $6.6 million in funding from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, top academic and industry researchers will collaborate on climate solutions by developing and scaling up clean energy storage devices for commercialization.
Mar. 28, 2025
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