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In its 250th year, why the Jewish people remain especially grateful to America

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement reflects on the religious liberty that has enabled Jewish life to flourish—and the responsibility that comes with that freedom.

Chabad Mineola
770 Eastern Parkway, Chabad
Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
(June 30, 2026 / Chabad Mineola)

As America celebrates 250 years of independence, the Jewish community joins millions of Americans in offering heartfelt gratitude for the blessings this remarkable nation has bestowed.

For nearly 2,000 years, Jews wandered from country to country. Too often, they were welcomed one day and expelled the next. They endured discrimination, persecution and violence simply because they were Jewish. Throughout much of history, Jews prayed not only for peace, but for a place where they could live openly, according to their faith.

America became that place.

From its earliest days, the United States established a revolutionary principle: that every individual is endowed by the Creator with certain inalienable rights. Religious liberty was not merely tolerated-it was protected.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson—often expressed profound appreciation for the unique freedoms of the United States. He encouraged Jews to pray for the welfare of America and its leaders, recognizing that the country’s commitment to religious liberty enabled an unprecedented flourishing of Jewish life.

The Rebbe frequently reminded that freedom is not only a privilege but a responsibility. America offers the opportunity to practice our faith openly, and in return, we must strengthen the moral and spiritual foundations upon which that freedom depends.

The prophet Jeremiah instructed the Jewish people, even while living in exile: “Seek the peace of the city ... and pray to God on its behalf, for in its peace you shall have peace.”

Those words continue to guide us today. Every Shabbat in synagogues across America, prayers are offered for the president, government officials, members of the armed forces, and for the continued peace and prosperity of this country.

Jewish gratitude toward America goes beyond appreciation for material success. America gave generations of Jewish immigrants the freedom to transform survival into flourishing.

Here, they built families, synagogues, established yeshivahs, opened kosher businesses, founded charitable organizations and contributed to every area of American life-medicine, science, education, law, business, the military, public service and the arts.

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we also remember that freedom survives only when it is joined with virtue. The Founding Fathers understood that liberty requires moral responsibility. Judaism teaches the same lesson. Freedom is not merely the right to do as we please; it is the opportunity to do what is right.

At Chabad, we believe one of the greatest ways to express gratitude for America is by becoming better citizens: strengthening our families, helping our neighbors, caring for the vulnerable and respecting one another, in addition to bringing more faith, kindness and goodness into public life.

May God continue to bless the United States of America with peace, wisdom, prosperity and unity. May He protect those who defend her freedoms, guide her leaders with wisdom and integrity, and help this nation remain a beacon of liberty and moral courage for generations to come.

As Jews, we thank God for the precious gift of living in a country where we can proudly proclaim, without fear: We are Americans, we are Jews, and we are grateful to be both.

Chabad Mineola
About & contact the publisher
Chabad Mineola Chabad Mineola
Rabbi Anchelle Perl is the spiritual leader and director of Chabad of Mineola in Nassau County, Long Island, where he has built a vibrant center of Jewish life offering educational programs, holiday celebrations, youth initiatives and community outreach. He is the host of the weekly radio program “Jewish Talk,” where he shares Jewish insights, history and perspectives on current events. Active in civic life, Rabbi Perl serves on the Nassau County District Attorney’s Faith Council, is a commissioner on the Nassau County Human Rights Commission and serves on the board of ethics for the Town of North Hempstead. Rabbi Perl is also the founder and presenter of the Good Deed Awards for Long Island Teenagers, recognizing youth who demonstrate leadership, kindness and service to their communities.
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