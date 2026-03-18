Chabad Mineola

Rabbi Anchelle Perl is the spiritual leader and director of Chabad of Mineola in Nassau County, Long Island, where he has built a vibrant center of Jewish life offering educational programs, holiday celebrations, youth initiatives and community outreach. He is the host of the weekly radio program “Jewish Talk,” where he shares Jewish insights, history and perspectives on current events. Active in civic life, Rabbi Perl serves on the Nassau County District Attorney’s Faith Council, is a commissioner on the Nassau County Human Rights Commission and serves on the board of ethics for the Town of North Hempstead. Rabbi Perl is also the founder and presenter of the Good Deed Awards for Long Island Teenagers, recognizing youth who demonstrate leadership, kindness and service to their communities.