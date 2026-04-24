More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

From loss to liberty: Israel commemorates its fallen and celebrates 78 years

That balance between loss and purpose defines both the individual and the nation.

Apr. 24, 2026
The Focus Project

From loss to liberty: Israel commemorates its fallen and celebrates 78 years

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Candles on the eve of Israel's Memorial Day, as the country commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror, April 20, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Candles on the eve of Israel’s Memorial Day, as the country commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror, April 20, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
( Apr. 24, 2026 / The Focus Project )

In Israel, the distance between grief and independence is measured in one second. As the sun sets, the somber remembrance of Memorial Day transforms instantly into the defiant joy of Independence Day. It is a jarring, sacred transition that reminds Israelis that independence is not separate from loss; it is built upon it. Where remembrance and independence exist side by side in Israel, that balance between loss and purpose defines both the individual and the nation.

April 21: Yom Hazikaron, Israeli Remembrance Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism

April 22: Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day

The cost of defending Israel’s existence is still being paid right now, 78 years after the Jewish people regained independence. Two citizen soldiers were killed just days before Memorial Day. The reservists were murdered by explosives set by Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, 48, died in an explosion while soldiers were scanning for weapons in a building. Three other troops were injured in the blast. The engineer is survived by his wife and two daughters. His cousin, Sapir Kalfon, said: “Next week, you would have celebrated number 49. You didn’t even need to be in uniform anymore. But you insisted on volunteering for reserve duty. That’s who you were. Always smiling, embracing and including. Calm, with a heart bursting with goodness.”

Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Lidor Porat, 31, died when his engineering vehicle rolled over a bomb the next day. Nine additional soldiers were injured in the attack. Porat’s family described him as a deeply religious man with “love of the Torah and Torah scholars.” Husbands, fathers, engineers—their deaths on the eve of Memorial Day capture the cost of that remembrance.

25,648 Fallen Soldiers in Israel. Credit: Courtesy.
25,648 Fallen Soldiers in Israel. Credit: Courtesy.

Weight of memory: Hostages and heroes
“Operation Red Heart” was launched to rescue the red-headed Bibas children—Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months, and their mother, Shiri, 32, whose kidnapping captured hearts worldwide—from Hamas captivity in Gaza. The operation was revealed during Israel’s annual Memorial Day ceremony in Jerusalem by Yafit Goshen. Her son, Staff Sgt. Oriya Goshen, and Staff Sgt. Ori Gerby were killed during the January 2024 operation to save the two young boys and their mother. The world learned two years later that Hamas terrorists had already murdered the Bibas family with their bare hands.

Yafit Goshen spoke of how “bereavement has become a daily reality that burns the heart.” Her son, of Ethiopian descent, was born in Jerusalem, participated in a religious Zionist youth movement, and was remembered as a “true fighter for justice who defended the weak and marginalized.” Yafit urged the nation to honor the fallen through solidarity: “Our responsibility as a society is to be worthy of the sacrifice of Oriya and all the fallen. We must have unity among the people.”

Israeli-American Rachel Goldberg-Polin echoed this same weight of memory in a recent “60 Minutes” interview, reflecting on the murder of her 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. He survived the Nova music festival massacre—losing part of his arm during a Hamas grenade thrown into the bomb shelter that Hersh and others sought for protection—and endured 328 days in captivity before Hamas terrorists executed him in a Gaza tunnel.

As Goldberg-Polin continues to process her loss, she has come to understand grief not only as pain, but as proof of love: “Grief is actually just this precious badge of love that you wear because someone has died and your love is continuing to grow.” Her new book, When We See You Again, explores the agonizing reality of this closure.

Yet even in his absence, meaning persists. Hersh’s legacy endures through a mantra of survival he shared with fellow hostages in the tunnels: “He who has a why can bear any how.” His determination to find meaning amid unimaginable darkness reflects the very spirit that continues to sustain the Israeli people.

Meaning of independence: Renewal and resolve
For the first time since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl will open without a prayer for the return of the hostages. This year’s theme, “Forces of Renewal,” reflects both the weight of what was endured and the resolve of a nation that refused to break.

The ceremony carries a historic first. Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, lit one of the 12 torches representing the Tribes of Israel, an honor never before granted to a foreign leader. It is a fitting symbol. When Hamas murdered the Bibas family in captivity, Milei declared two days of national mourning in Argentina (the family held Argentinian citizenship).

Argentina and Israel just formalized their bond by signing the Isaac Accords in Jerusalem. The initiative will bring together “the descendants of Isaac and nations of the Judeo-Christian tradition, in defense of freedom and democracy, and in the fight against terrorism, antisemitism and drug trafficking.” Milei pledged to move his nation’s embassy to Jerusalem and launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires.

For Latino Jews and Israel’s many friends across Latin America, Milei’s torch-lighting is more than diplomatic. It is personal. Argentina is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, and both nations carry shared scars from Iranian-backed terrorism: the 1992 Israeli embassy and 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombings that killed 113 people and injured hundreds. Argentina also recently took over the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

As Israel marks 78 years of independence, its population stands at 10.2 million—a nation that has grown even as its challenges have multiplied.

Points to consider:

1. Memorial Day is a sacred ceremony of national remembrance.
In Israel, Memorial Day is observed with a gravity that has no American equivalent. TV networks broadcast the names of every fallen soldier and terror victim. A siren pierces the air, and the entire country stops. Drivers pull over their cars on highways and step out. Pedestrians freeze. Ceremonies honor all who served the Jewish state: Jews, Druze, Christians, Muslims, Circassians. This is what sacred remembrance looks like.

2. The cost of freedom is still being paid.
The cost of Israel’s independence remains staggering even after the heaviest fighting has subsided. Even in a ceasefire, the war does not fully stop. Two reservists were killed by Hezbollah bombs just days before Independence Day. An engineer. A student. A father of two daughters. Israel’s independence is not separate from loss; it is built on it. Supporting Israel means understanding that this fight is never truly over.

3. Hersh’s why is Israel’s why.
Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, lost part of his arm to a Hamas grenade and was executed in a Gaza tunnel. In the darkness, he kept fellow hostages alive with a mantra: “He who has a why can bear any how.” His mother, Rachel, has made that her own. So has Israel. A nation that has buried so many and keeps choosing life deeply knows its why.

4. Israel’s story is universal.
Israel is not a monolith; it is a mosaic. A soldier of Ethiopian descent died trying to rescue the red-headed Israeli-Argentinian Bibas family from Hamas captivity. An Argentinian president lights an Independence Day torch as a testament to a Judeo-Christian alliance forged in shared grief. Israelis of all faiths serve and fall together in the Israeli Defense Forces. Israel’s story does not belong only to Jews. It belongs to everyone who believes freedom is worth defending.

Read more here

The Focus Project
About & contact the publisher
The Focus Project The Focus Project
The Focus Project is a consensus initiative of major American Jewish organizations that provides crucial news, talking points and background content about issues affecting Israel and the Jewish people, including antisemitism, anti-Zionism and relevant events in the Middle East. <a href="https://visitor.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001sviWKhfXW_x1CoUiurcZYhhv7WeUYYggsKe3T7NrMCdv6viAFPFxq3swkfzD-nHPuXUMtGZBGy8fDYpZIqpJgHB8yJkVLL90">Click here</a> to receive weekly talking points from The Focus Project.
EXPLORE JNS
Columbia University Protests
U.S. News
Major Jewish orgs ‘deeply disappointed’ by Mamdani veto of school ‘buffer zone’ bill
“This veto is a profound failure of City Hall to demonstrate to all New Yorkers that our safety is a priority,” the groups said.
Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani nixes school ‘buffer zone’ bill, veto-proof houses of worship bill is law
Sam Markstein, of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS that Mamdani’s first veto as mayor “serves to accommodate vile antisemitic protests comes as no surprise.”
Apr. 24, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu reveals early-stage prostate cancer treated successfully
PM delayed publication of annual medical report to prevent Iranian “false propaganda” during the war.
Apr. 24, 2026
Steve Linde
Starmer
Antisemitism
UK to vote on banning IRGC, prime minister says
Keir Starmer made the pledge during a solidarity visit to a synagogue that jihadists had targeted.
Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah ceasefire violation
The terrorists fired rockets into Israel as Trump announced the extension of a tenuous pause in the fighting.
Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority security personnel parade in the Judea city of Hebron, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israel News
Regavim to EU: Halt funding as Palestinian Authority violates Oslo, builds terror army
“We exposed the European Union’s complicity,” the NGO’s Naomi Linder Kahn tells JNS.
Apr. 24, 2026
Josh Hasten
Think Twice
The seven deadly myths about the Iran war
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Michael Doran, Ep. 219
Apr. 23, 2026
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
‘Boom, Boom Tel Aviv’: Anti-Zionist harassment goes into overdrive
Ben Cohen
Column
Don’t mistake Beirut for a partner
Ruthie Blum