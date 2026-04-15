Hatzalah YS Israel rescuers to host gala at Museum of Jewish Heritage

In a moment of heightened global instability and urgent humanitarian need, Hatzalah YS Rescuers Without Borders will host a May 11 gala at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, convening an influential gathering of philanthropists, community leaders and prominent figures from the Jewish and international communities.

As tensions escalate across the Middle East, including the ongoing threat environment linked to Iran and its regional proxies, the need for rapid response and life-saving medical intervention has never been more critical. Hatzalah YS teams are actively operating on the front lines, providing emergency care to civilians under fire, supporting vulnerable populations and delivering aid in areas where infrastructure is strained or inaccessible.

Founded in 2000, Hatzalah YS Rescuers Without Borders is recognized for its elite network of volunteer medics who respond within seconds to emergencies, often in the most dangerous and underserved regions. The organization has become a vital lifeline for thousands of individuals affected by conflict and crisis.

Hatzalah YS gala on May 11 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York. Credit: Courtesy of Hatzalah YS.

In addition to emergency response, Hatzalah has developed a pioneering mobile animal-assisted therapy program designed to address trauma among children and families living under constant threat. Through specially designed traveling therapy farms, the initiative delivers emotional relief and psychological support directly to affected communities, bringing moments of healing in environments marked by fear and uncertainty.

The May 11 gala will feature a cocktail reception, sit-down dinner, humanitarian awards ceremony, and exclusive insights into Hatzalah’s frontline missions and innovations.

It is expected to attract high-level guests from philanthropy, business, diplomacy and the arts, reflecting the growing international recognition of Hatzalah’s mission.

“This is not just a gala, it is a call to action,” said Arie Levy, co-founder of Hatzalah. “At a time when civilians are facing unprecedented threats, our teams are saving lives every day. But we cannot do it without the support of those who understand that humanitarian response must be immediate, professional and unwavering.”

Proceeds from the evening will directly support emergency medical response operations in high-risk zones; expansion of rapid-response units; development of the mobile animal-assisted therapy program; and equipment, training and volunteer deployment.

As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the United States, all contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available and expected to sell out.

For tickets and event details, email: hatzalahnyc.eventbrite.com.

To support Hatzalah’s life-saving mission, visit: en.hatzalah.org.il.

