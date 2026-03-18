Hatzalah YS (Rescuers Without Borders) is an international humanitarian emergency response organization founded in Israel in 2000, dedicated to saving lives through rapid medical intervention, disaster relief and community-based emergency preparedness. Operating on the principle that every life matters and every second counts, the organization trains and equips volunteers with advanced medical tools and communication systems to deliver immediate life-saving care until ambulances arrive. Today, Hatzalah YS operates with more than 1,600 trained volunteers, responding to approximately 320 emergency calls per day, supported by ambulances, rescue vehicles and lifesaving medical kits across 14 countries worldwide. The organization was honored with the Israeli President’s Award for its humanitarian impact. Following the events of Oct. 7, 2023, Hatzalah YS expanded critical trauma care programs for children, providing psychological support through therapeutic centers and mobile units across Israel.