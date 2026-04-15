Pennsylvania teen charged for placing antisemitic signs at Jewish teacher’s home

A Pennsylvania teenager charged with placing antisemitic signs, including one referencing Anne Frank and another including a swastika, at multiple homes told investigators that he created them because he was upset about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which ended with a ceasefire in October.

Kaleb McCoy Ott, 19, of Mount Holly Springs, Pa., was charged on Monday with one count of ethnic intimidation, six counts of harassment, one count of stalking, six counts of criminal trespass and one count of corruption of minors, according to a magisterial district court docket.

State police said the investigation began on Jan. 31 after a Jewish teacher at Boiling Springs High School reported finding two signs. One read, “Anne Frank’s diary was a fake,” and the other sign included a swastika.

Ott graduated from the high school in 2025, where, as a student, he allegedly made antisemitic comments to the same teacher.

Additional reports from residents of the borough, about 30 miles north of Gettysburg, led troopers to identify other locations where signs were placed. Authorities said none of those residents were Jewish.

Investigators used fingerprint analysis to identify Ott; his prints were on file because he is a recruit at the Parris Island U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

Troopers said Ott admitted to creating and distributing the signs, along with a 17-year-old, according to the report, saying he and the other individual were “acting dumb,” “never should have made the signs” and would apologize to the teacher if given the opportunity.

Ott was a member of the volunteer brigade associated with Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle, Pa. After learning of the incident, he was promptly removed.

“The behavior in question is not representative of our department or the dedicated individuals who serve this community every day,” the brigade wrote in a statement. “Our commitment to protecting the public extends beyond emergency response and includes upholding the trust placed in us.”