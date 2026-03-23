More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives

VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.

Mar. 23, 2026

New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A handwritten letter in Yiddish from Ber Borochov, a pioneer in the study of the Yiddish language, in Vienna, to Leon Khazanovich in Berlin, regarding the health of his family and the possibility of Khazanovich obtaining the vacant post of Berlin correspondent for the New York Yiddish newspaper Di Varhayt, 1913. Credit: YIVO via Creative Commons.
A handwritten letter in Yiddish from Ber Borochov, a pioneer in the study of the Yiddish language, in Vienna, to Leon Khazanovich in Berlin, regarding the health of his family and the possibility of Khazanovich obtaining the vacant post of Berlin correspondent for the New York Yiddish newspaper Di Varhayt, 1913. Credit: YIVO via Creative Commons.

A new digital tool developed at Vilnius University in Lithuania is expected to help researchers, archives and individuals unlock manuscript and historically printed documents written in Yiddish and Hebrew.

The service, known as VILNISH, uses artificial intelligence to recognize handwritten and printed historical texts and convert them into searchable digital form. It builds on the Vilne-Yiddish language model developed by researcher Sergii Gurbych, whose work focuses on applying machine learning to Jewish archival sources.

The technology is designed to process manuscripts that have long posed challenges for historians, including handwritten diaries, letters, synagogue records and other community documents. By transforming scanned pages into machine-readable text, the tool allows users to search, index and analyze materials that previously required time-consuming manual transcription.

VILNISH can recognize both handwritten and historical printed texts while preserving their original spelling and orthographic features. In addition to text recognition, the service can adapt and translate the material into English or Lithuanian, making the sources accessible to researchers who do not read Yiddish or Hebrew.

The platform is intended for a wide range of users. Archives, libraries and museums can use it to digitize and catalog large collections of historical manuscripts, enabling full-text searches across their holdings. Scholars working in Jewish history and digital humanities can apply the tool to analyze large corpora of documents more efficiently.

The service may also benefit private individuals researching family history, allowing them to decipher letters or records written generations ago in Yiddish or Hebrew. In some cases, such documents can also serve as supporting evidence in legal matters, including applications for citizenship or repatriation.

Specialists at the university’s Center for the Study of East European Jewish History process materials submitted to the service and adapt the recognition system to the characteristics of each collection, improving accuracy across different handwriting styles and historical sources.

Science and Technology Jewish Education Eastern Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Gavel justice law
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
Harvard Hall at Harvard University
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
United Nations Building
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: Leopaltik1242/Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter joining Code Pink trip to Cuba
The group reportedly stayed at hotel properties that the U.S. State Department has designated as “prohibited accomodations.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Technology, Cyber
U.S. News
US State Department launches Bureau of Emerging Threats
The new office will focus on current and future threats in “cyberspace, outer space, and critical infrastructure,” according to the State Department.
Mar. 23, 2026
The Sanan, an Iranian-flagged Suezmax crude oil tanker, is seen near Bandar Asaluyeh, Iran, on Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Sam/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum