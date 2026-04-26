Join hundreds of singers at the North American Jewish Choral Festival

The annual North American Jewish Choral Festival (NAJCF) brings together singers of all levels to participate and enjoy five days of a musical experience centered on Jewish identity. Registration is open for NAJCF 2026, set for Aug. 2-6 in Stamford, Conn. Early-bird reduced pricing is available through May 15.

“The festival is a special place where we create community while exploring Jewish choral music,” says maestro Matthew Lazar, founder and director of NAJCF. “The festival provides an environment of creativity and camaraderie, as well as a feeling of hope and unity, as singers share a bonding experience and forge new friendships.”

This summer’s festival highlights include a focus on American Jewish music to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S., featuring compositions by American Jewish composers, as well as a graduation celebration for the first cohort of the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute. In a special performance, there will be a first-ever festival appearance by the teen singers of HaZamir Israel, who were unable to travel to the U.S. for their annual gala concert in March.

NAJCF participants include amateur singers, professionals, cantors, conductors and lovers of Jewish music of all ages. Attendees have the opportunity to sing with hundreds of their peers and to learn from experts in Jewish choral music in a supportive setting. Activities include daily community sings, workshops and seminars on a wide range of topics, and evening concerts featuring guest choirs and performers.

“Whether you’re a novice or a pro, you’ll leave enriched with new skills, new music and new friends to cherish from this choral festival,” Lazar said.

The North American Jewish Choral Festival is a program of Zamir Choral Foundation.

For more information or to register for NAJCF 2026, visit https://zamirchoralfoundation.org/north-american-jewish-choral-festival/