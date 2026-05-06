Manhattan’s East Side Minyan to host Jonathan Tobin on media and rising antisemitism

East Side Minyan, an Orthodox Jewish congregation on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, will host Jewish News Syndicate Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin on May 8 for a Friday night conversation on the role of media in shaping modern antisemitism.

The event will take place following services and a communal kiddush and will feature a discussion titled “How the Media Helped 21st-Century Antisemitism Go Viral.” Tobin, a senior contributor to The Federalist and commentator on U.S. politics, foreign policy and Jewish affairs, will examine how narratives surrounding Israel and the Jewish people have evolved, and the role traditional and digital media have played in amplifying them.

The program reflects broader changes on the Upper East Side, where Orthodox Jewish life has seen renewed growth in recent years. Increasingly, younger singles and newly married couples are building community in the neighborhood, drawn by accessibility and a growing base of targeted programming.

Founded by Rabbi Ethan Stein and Gabby Stein, East Side Minyan has established itself as part of that momentum. What began as a small Friday-night gathering has developed into a consistent communal presence, attracting young professionals, couples and families.

By hosting events that combine discussion with community engagement, the synagogue continues to expand its role as a religious and intellectual center within the neighborhood.