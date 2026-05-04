Orthodox Union’s JLIC announces major gift to support program at Tel Aviv University

The Orthodox Union’s JLIC announced that Dr. Monique Katz and her family have made a generous donation to name, in perpetuity, the Mordecai D. Katz JLIC at Tel Aviv University, and to support ongoing programming at Tel Aviv University and Bar-Ilan University. The gift represents the largest single donor contribution to the OU and JLIC and reflects the Katz family’s confidence in JLIC’s work with Jewish students worldwide.

The program honors the memory of Dr. Mordecai (“Morty”) Katz, who dedicated his life to Jewish education and communal leadership. Katz served for 12 years as chairman of Bar-Ilan University’s Board of Trustees and was instrumental in developing the OU’s philanthropic infrastructure. His belief that quality Jewish education is the cornerstone of Jewish continuity continues to inspire the family’s transformational giving.

Since its establishment in 2022, the program has impacted hundreds of international students at Tel Aviv University. Students far from home have found a vibrant spiritual community and support network. This commitment will enable the program to deepen its reach, expand programming and serve as a model for Jewish educational excellence on secular campuses worldwide.

“Supporting JLIC at Tel Aviv University and Bar-Ilan honors everything my husband Morty stood for,” said Dr. Monique Katz of Englewood, N.J. “He believed that Jewish education is the foundation of Jewish continuity and that quality matters.”

“JLIC doesn’t just serve students, it creates community,” she continued. “It supports the students, nurtures their development and allows them to flourish. This partnership equips the program with the necessary resources to do that work at the highest level.”

The expanded funding will enable JLIC at Tel Aviv University to significantly strengthen its offerings for the university’s 2,500 international students. The program provides comprehensive support, including weekly Torah study, religious services, Shabbat meals, spiritual guidance and social programming, all coordinated by an on-site rabbinic couple who serve as both educators and mentors.

Mordecai Katz. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC.

Maureen Adiri Meyer, director of the Lowy International School at Tel Aviv University (TAU), said that “this extraordinary gift allows us to bring our vision to life in a deeper and more sustainable way. Our goal has always been to ensure that every international student feels supported, connected and truly at home. At the Lowy International School, we are committed to providing meaningful resources and a vibrant community for students from across the Jewish world and from all backgrounds and denominations.”

“The impact on students has been nothing short of transformational,” said Rabbi Eitan Phillips, co-director of the Mordecai D. Katz JLIC program at Tel Aviv University.

“Students who arrive feeling isolated and uncertain about maintaining their religious identity leave as confident Jewish leaders. We’ve seen students deepen their learning, form lifelong friendships and discover a renewed sense of purpose in their Judaism,” he said. “This commitment ensures that JLIC can continue building this extraordinary community for years to come.”

The Katz family’s $6 million commitment reinforces JLIC’s position as a premier organization for philanthropists seeking to make a lasting impact on Jewish education and continuity.

With more than 35 programs across North America and Israel serving thousands of students annually, it has established an unparalleled track record of excellence, combining rigorous Torah study with personalized mentorship and vibrant community-building.

“This commitment represents more than support for any one program. It’s a vote of confidence in JLIC’s approach to campus life,” said Rabbi Josh Ross, executive director of JLIC.

Rabbi Eitan and Elana Philips, the JLIC rabbinic couple at Tel Aviv University. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC. Yoav Lavi

“What makes this gift so powerful is that it recognizes the real work happens in relationships built over years, not in one-off programs. Our rabbinic couples live in the community, open their homes for Shabbat and invest deeply in each student’s journey. The Katz family’s vision allows us to strengthen this model at Tel Aviv University and inspire similar partnerships at campuses worldwide.”

“Morty Katz always taught me that if you want to help people grow, you must invest in their education,” said Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, OU executive vice president and COO.

The structure of the gift represents a philanthropic partnership in Jewish education. It enables deep institutional planning, sustained relationship-building with students and measurable long-term outcomes. The commitment enables JLIC to recruit top-tier rabbinic talent, develop innovative programming and build infrastructure that will serve students for generations.

“The Katz family’s visionary approach to philanthropy, investing deeply over time rather than spreading resources thin, is exactly what allows transformational programs to thrive,” said Rabbi Pinny Rosenthal, national director of development for JLIC. “This gift sends a clear message to donors everywhere: when you want to create lasting change in Jewish life, when you want your name associated with excellence and impact, JLIC is where you invest.”

For philanthropists seeking to make a lasting impact on Jewish education, JLIC invites partnership conversations. The organization’s model and programming support students and strengthen Jewish life on campus.