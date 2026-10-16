More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Helmsley Charitable Trust gives $3 million to boost scientific research and innovation at Tel-Hai University

The latest investment builds on longstanding support for research and innovation in Israel’s Galilee; to date, Helmsley’s investments total more than $18 million.

Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee
Students at Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee. Credit: Courtesy.
Students at Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee. Credit: Courtesy.
(Oct. 16, 2026 / Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee)

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a $3 million grant on Oct. 14 to support the construction of a new multidisciplinary laboratory building on the Roadburg Campus of Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee. It is the latest milestone in a longstanding collaboration between Helmsley and Tel-Hai University to help strengthen scientific research, innovation and opportunity in northern Israel.

The grant comes at a pivotal moment: Earlier this year, Tel-Hai was officially recognized as a university. Today, the institution is expanding its research capacity, recruiting leading scientists from Israel and abroad, and building the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of scientific discovery.

The new laboratory building is a 3,500-square-meter (37,700-square-foot), three-story facility designed to provide a state-of-the-art environment for multidisciplinary research and innovation in biotechnology, agriculture, food systems, engineering, nutrition and environmental sciences.

It will house advanced laboratories, shared research facilities, graduate-student workspaces and approximately 20 research groups to create a vibrant ecosystem for collaboration and scientific excellence.

Beyond the physical infrastructure, the facility will enable Tel-Hai University to expand advanced research programs, attract and retain outstanding scientists and accelerate innovation in fields critical to the future of the Galilee, Israel and beyond. The building is expected to support research that addresses pressing global challenges in food security, sustainability, human health, environmental resilience and biotechnology.

Students at Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee. Credit: Courtesy.
Students at Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee. Credit: Courtesy.

“Research universities can be powerful engines of innovation, opportunity and regional growth,” said university president Eliezer Shalev, M.D. “As Israel’s newest university, our mission extends beyond educating students and conducting research. We are helping shape the future of northern Israel through knowledge, innovation and human capital. Helmsley’s continued support is helping create the infrastructure that enables world-class science to flourish in the Galilee, attracting exceptional researchers, advancing breakthrough discoveries and generating long-term impact for our region and the country as a whole.”

The new facility will stand alongside the Helmsley Science Building for Health, Environment and Biotechnology, established through a previous $5.3 million grant. Since its completion, the science building has become a thriving research hub.

Including the new funding, Helmsley’s investments in Tel-Hai University total more than $18 million.

Sandor Frankel, a Trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, stated that “Helmsley is deeply committed to supporting basic scientific research in Israel, and we are pleased to help Tel-Hai expand its research capacity and strengthen scientific leadership in northern Israel as it embarks on its next chapter as a university. Investing in scientific infrastructure creates opportunities for researchers and students to develop solutions to complex challenges and contribute to the long-term prosperity and resilience of the Galilee and Israel.”

Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee
About & contact the publisher
Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee
Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is a rapidly growing research university addressing challenges in food security, sustainable agriculture, engineering, artificial intelligence and more. Through interdisciplinary applied research, academic excellence in a host of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, and education, as well as close collaboration with industry and communities, Tel-Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is tackling some of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century while positioning the Galilee as a global hub for innovation.
EXPLORE JNS
Washington state legislative building Olympia capitol
U.S. News
Israeli-born Holocaust educator joins Washington state human rights panel after last commissioner resigned for Jew-hatred
“All the things that are both Jewish and immigrant, I think I experienced growing up,” Dee Simon told JNS.
October 16, 2026 12:31 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Danny Danon (left), Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, and Jennifer Locetta, deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, address the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, Oct. 15, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/UN Photo.
World News
Iran, Hezbollah trying to disrupt upcoming Israeli elections, Danon tells UN Security Council
“Anyone who attempts to pose a threat or attack Israel will face devastating consequences,” said Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the global body.
October 16, 2026 12:06 PM
Mike Wagenheim
The Irish flag at Kilmainham Gaol Museum in Dublin on Aug. 17, 2024. Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images.
World News
Dublin hotel cancels 70 rooms booked for antisemitism envoys
Former justice minister Alan Shatter said Herbert Park Hotel declined the conference after asking about an IDF connection, and later released delegates’ rooms.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
‘Bizarre’ Trump admin continuing Biden government’s prosecution of journalist who exposed Kanye West’s Jew-hatred
“Whose battle is the administration fighting here? Kanye West’s? Tucker Carlson’s?” Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told JNS.
Oct. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:52
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
08:51
40 rabbis from Florida endorse Donalds for governor
08:16
IDF slays two terrorists who helped smuggle weapons into Gaza
07:45
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
07:22
JPPI poll: Nearly 8 in 10 Israelis see Oct. 27 election as especially important
06:49
‘Israel’s voice was heard’ in Azerbaijan, Herzog says
06:44
Dollar hits 3.10 shekels, highest since April
06:11
Morocco opens Jewish heritage museum in Fez
05:33
UN envoy Danon warns Iran, Hezbollah against election-period attacks
05:12
Knesset speaker meets over a dozen counterparts at Rome confab
04:48
Forces deployed after suspicious individual reportedly spotted in northern Israel
04:33
Proofpoint to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Varonis in $6.3 billion deal
03:45
Activists set up mobile homes near Gaza, urge move into Strip
03:20
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
02:52
Israel leaps in 2026 IMF financial growth forecast
02:35
Herzog meets with Azerbaijan Jewish community
02:09
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
01:46
‘Tailored to the haredi way of life': Dozens of ultra-Orthodox soldiers complete training
01:08
Italian mayor walks back Gaza vow for Jewish educators
00:07
Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group
21:11
Illinois man arrested for alleged mass shooting plot, possibly on Hindu site
20:24
Colombia says it is leaving the anti-Israel Hague Group
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
12:31
UK Labour Party to stop working with Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
12:06
FBI probing letters with ‘suspicious substances,’ return address linked to dem socialists
11:47
‘Fake news,’ Huckabee says of report US pushing for Israeli unity government
11:37
Execution of Fort Hood shooter won’t be livestreamed, Trump says
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New report exposes suspected Iranian election interference
October 16, 2026 03:31 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mitchell Bard
Column
How out of touch with reality is J Street?
Mitchell Bard
Casey Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Anti-Zionists bar Jewish preschool teachers from an Italian study trip
Casey Weiss