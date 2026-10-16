Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is a rapidly growing research university addressing challenges in food security, sustainable agriculture, engineering, artificial intelligence and more. Through interdisciplinary applied research, academic excellence in a host of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, and education, as well as close collaboration with industry and communities,is tackling some of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century while positioning the Galilee as a global hub for innovation.