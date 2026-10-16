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Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee logo

Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee

Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is a rapidly growing research university addressing challenges in food security, sustainable agriculture, engineering, artificial intelligence and more. Through interdisciplinary applied research, academic excellence in a host of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, and education, as well as close collaboration with industry and communities, Tel-Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is tackling some of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century while positioning the Galilee as a global hub for innovation.
Students at Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Helmsley Charitable Trust gives $3 million to boost scientific research and innovation at Tel-Hai University
The latest investment builds on longstanding support for research and innovation in Israel’s Galilee; to date, Helmsley’s investments total more than $18 million.
Oct. 16, 2026
Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee