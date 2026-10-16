Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee
Tel-Hai, University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is a rapidly growing research university addressing challenges in food security, sustainable agriculture, engineering, artificial intelligence and more. Through interdisciplinary applied research, academic excellence in a host of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, and education, as well as close collaboration with industry and communities, Tel-Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee is tackling some of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century while positioning the Galilee as a global hub for innovation.