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Jewish Choral Festival celebrates American Jewish music

“Being able to connect to this type of music and this type of text is something you can’t get anywhere else,” says Israeli-American composer Dor Kaminka.

Mar. 9, 2026

Jewish Choral Festival celebrates American Jewish music

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Jewish Choral Festival
Singers at the North American Jewish Choral Festival. Photo by Jennifer Weisbord.

The annual North American Jewish Choral Festival (NAJCF) will bring hundreds of singers together to enjoy five days of a musical experience of Jewish identity and community. A melodic tapestry of voices will be led by world-class conductors in a lively and welcoming setting.

Registration is now open for NAJCF 2026, set for Aug. 2-6 in Stamford, Conn., for all singers from beginners to professionals.

“The festival is for anyone who wants to celebrate the joy of Jewish music,” says maestro Matthew Lazar, festival founder and director. “This summer, we are highlighting American Jewish music, which beautifully intertwines U.S. history, Jewish history and a range of genres. It is important to note that America is the first place where Jews had the freedom to be composers as Jews, opening up unlimited musical opportunities.”

NAJCF provides an environment of creativity and camaraderie as well as a feeling of hope, unity and Jewish identity, as singers share a bonding experience and forge new friendships.

“The North American Jewish Choral Festival is my happy place,” says cantor Mira Davis of New York City. “It’s a community of people who are like-minded, love each other, love Israel and love Jewish music—a place where you can be yourself. The friends I’ve made at NAJCF will last a lifetime.”

NAJCF participants include amateur singers, professionals, cantors, conductors and lovers of Jewish music of all ages. Attendees have the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from top experts in Jewish choral music in a supportive setting. There are a variety of uplifting musical activities, including daily community sings; workshops and seminars on a wide range of topics; and evening concerts featuring guest choirs and outstanding performers.

“Being able to connect to this type of music and this type of text is something you can’t get anywhere else,” says NAJCF participant Dor Kaminka, an Israeli-American composer and conductor who lives in Los Angeles.

“Whether you’re a novice or a pro, you’ll leave with new skills, new music and new friends to cherish from this transformative choral festival,” concludes Lazar.

The North American Jewish Choral Festival is a program of Zamir Choral Foundation.

For more information and to register for NAJCF 2026, visit:
www.zamirchoralfoundation.org/north-american-jewish-choral-festival/

About & contact the publisher
Zamir Choral Foundation
The Zamir Choral Foundation, created by Matthew Lazar, promotes choral music as a vehicle to inspire Jewish life, literacy and community. Its programs include the acclaimed Zamir Chorale; Zamir Noded for young adult singers; the North American Jewish Choral Festival; the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute to train the next generation of Jewish choral conductors; HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir; and the HaZamir Preparatory Program for middle-school singers. Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, is the leading force of the Jewish choral movement in the United States. The Zamir Choral Foundation is guided by an expansive vision of vibrant Jewish identity across the generational, denominational and political continuums through the study and performance of Jewish music at the highest level of excellence.
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