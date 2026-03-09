Jewish Choral Festival celebrates American Jewish music

The annual North American Jewish Choral Festival (NAJCF) will bring hundreds of singers together to enjoy five days of a musical experience of Jewish identity and community. A melodic tapestry of voices will be led by world-class conductors in a lively and welcoming setting.

Registration is now open for NAJCF 2026, set for Aug. 2-6 in Stamford, Conn., for all singers from beginners to professionals.

“The festival is for anyone who wants to celebrate the joy of Jewish music,” says maestro Matthew Lazar, festival founder and director. “This summer, we are highlighting American Jewish music, which beautifully intertwines U.S. history, Jewish history and a range of genres. It is important to note that America is the first place where Jews had the freedom to be composers as Jews, opening up unlimited musical opportunities.”

NAJCF provides an environment of creativity and camaraderie as well as a feeling of hope, unity and Jewish identity, as singers share a bonding experience and forge new friendships.

“The North American Jewish Choral Festival is my happy place,” says cantor Mira Davis of New York City. “It’s a community of people who are like-minded, love each other, love Israel and love Jewish music—a place where you can be yourself. The friends I’ve made at NAJCF will last a lifetime.”

NAJCF participants include amateur singers, professionals, cantors, conductors and lovers of Jewish music of all ages. Attendees have the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from top experts in Jewish choral music in a supportive setting. There are a variety of uplifting musical activities, including daily community sings; workshops and seminars on a wide range of topics; and evening concerts featuring guest choirs and outstanding performers.

“Being able to connect to this type of music and this type of text is something you can’t get anywhere else,” says NAJCF participant Dor Kaminka, an Israeli-American composer and conductor who lives in Los Angeles.

“Whether you’re a novice or a pro, you’ll leave with new skills, new music and new friends to cherish from this transformative choral festival,” concludes Lazar.

The North American Jewish Choral Festival is a program of Zamir Choral Foundation.

For more information and to register for NAJCF 2026, visit:

www.zamirchoralfoundation.org/north-american-jewish-choral-festival/

