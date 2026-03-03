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Iranian drones hit US Embassy in Saudi Arabia

“The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, according to initial assessments.”

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

Iranian drones hit US Embassy in Saudi Arabia

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Rubio Saudi
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a meet and greet with employees and families of U.S. Embassy Riyadh and U.S. mission to Yemen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh came under an Iranian drone attack, causing a “limited fire” and “minor material damage” to the building on Tuesday morning, the Saudi Defense Ministry reported.

“The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, according to initial assessments,” Saudi Ministry of Defense Spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh requested that American citizens in the capital shelter in place, extending that advisory to its people in the cities of Jeddah and Dhahran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement on X on Tuesday informing Americans that the State Department had set up a “24/7 task force surging personnel and resources to help provide American citizens with up-to-the-minute safety and security information.”

The embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert advising “all U.S. citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action.”

Iran has launched rockets at most Gulf States, hitting hotels, embassies, and oil facilities.

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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