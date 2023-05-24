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Israel concerned Iran to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade

Several weeks ago, Tehran made a sudden jump to 84% purity level, only to later claim it made a mistake.

May. 24, 2023
Ariel Kahana, Lilach Shoval
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Feb. 6, 2016. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Israel estimated this week that Iran might begin enriching uranium to 84% purity level, which is just shy of bomb-grade.

Several weeks ago, Tehran made a sudden jump to 84%, only to later claim it made a mistake and return to the original 63% purity level.

Out of fear that this might happen again, Israel’s top political and security brass—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other high-ranking military officials—held several meetings this week to discuss the implications of the development and warned Tehran against the move.

The officials made it clear that Israel was prepared to use military force if it believes the circumstances warrant it.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, an unnamed Iranian official responded to the Israeli threat, saying that any attack on the regime’s nuclear facilities would be tantamount “to declaring a widespread war for which Israel will bear responsibility.”

He also accused Israel of trying to project strength while going through an internal crisis, perhaps alluding to the judicial reform that has become a source of contention in Israeli society.

He said that Israel’s alleged increased strikes in Syria prove that the country is “the basis of insecurity and stability in the region. The world must understand that there will be no red lines in our response against Israel. Israel’s words are official terrorism, which is met with international silence.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
Lilach Shoval
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