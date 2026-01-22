Saudi Arabia one of eight Muslim countries to join Board of Peace

Eight Muslim countries agreed on Wednesday to join the Board of Peace, which will “play an essential role” in realizing President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict, according to a Jan. 16 White House statement.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates announced in a joint statement that they “welcome the invitation extended to their leaders by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, to join the Board of Peace.”

They said they support Trump’s peace efforts and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the mission of the Board of Peace as part of a transitional government in the Gaza Strip. They made clear their end goal is Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE welcome the invitation extended to their leaders by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, to join the Board of Peace. pic.twitter.com/z0w2X0xdDJ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 21, 2026

Of the eight countries, Israel has expressed its disapproval with the inclusion of three—Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan.

On Jan. 17, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the White House statement announcing their participation “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Monday that Turkish and Qatari troops would not be acceptable as part of the Gaza International Stabilization Force (ISF), the multinational peacekeeping group outlined in the Trump plan.

“Turkish soldiers and Qatari soldiers will not be in the Strip,” he said.

According to Trump’s 20-point plan, Hamas is to be disarmed and dismantled. But Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan are patrons of Hamas, offering the terror group safe haven, logistical and financial backing.

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, slaughtering some 1,200 people, including the elderly, women and children and taking hostage 251 more.