JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Yesha Council taps Israel Ganz as next chairman

Outgoing chairman Shlomo Ne'eman praised Ganz as "both a visionary and a hard worker who promotes issues related to the status and development of Judea and Samaria.”

Israel Ganz. Photo by Baruch Greenberg.
Israel Ganz. Photo by Baruch Greenberg.
Edit
(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

The Yesha Council on Monday announced the appointment of Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, as its next chairman.

He replaces Shlomo Ne’eman, who until recently served as mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

Ganz recently began a second term as head of the Binyamin Regional Council—the largest regional council in Israel—after first being elected in 2018. He has close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and senior government ministers from all parties.

“I congratulate my friend Israel Ganz on his appointment to the position of chairman of the Yesha Council and wish him great success. Ganz is both a visionary and a hard worker who promotes issues related to the status and development of Judea and Samaria,” stated Ne’eman.

In recent years, he said, “We have led the road infrastructure revolution in Judea and Samaria, which is currently in full swing. [Ganz] is a partner and leader, along with the heads of the other councils, with a great sense of ideology and, in particular, he has fought strongly in regard to ‘open spaces’ in Judea and Samaria.”

Ganz has stressed that communities throughout Judea and Samaria must be considered an integral part of Israel, not separate entities.

These areas “stand at a dramatic and fateful crossroads that will affect their future, and the State of Israel as a whole. We face huge challenges to protect the heart of the State of Israel. Deepening our grip on the region will ensure the security and strengthening of the country,” he said.

“Living in Judea and Samaria should be like anywhere else in the State of Israel. The state’s … future is here, and we need to work hard to develop infrastructure and places of employment and commerce. Judea and Samaria can and should have a decisive contribution to the state’s economy and its resilience,” he added.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates