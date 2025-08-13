‘A two-state solution means our end,’ says Israel’s FM

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told a visiting delegation of American journalists on Wednesday that the establishment of a Palestinian state would pose an existential threat to Israel.

The delegation, led by Newsmax founder and CEO Christopher Ruddy, is visiting Israel as part of the Foreign Ministry’s public diplomacy initiative.

“A two-state solution? A Palestinian state in the heart of Israel would indeed be a solution—for those who seek to eliminate us. We will not let this happen,” Sa’ar said during a briefing in Jerusalem.

He argued that creating a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with its capital in eastern Jerusalem, would endanger Israel’s major population centers and leave the country with “indefensible” boundaries.

Sa’ar drew a sharp contrast between Israel’s geographic realities and those of larger countries. “If large countries like France and Canada want to establish a Palestinian state in their territory, they can—they have enough territory. But here in the Land of Israel, it will not happen,” he said.

The foreign minister also provided the journalists with a security overview of the region, emphasizing what he described as the dangers such a state would pose. His remarks follow an interview with Newsmax anchor Carl Higbie, scheduled to air at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.