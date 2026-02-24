Will Israel be able to screen future Gazan police officers?

The announcement that the recently formed American-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has launched a police recruitment drive has raised concerns about the makeup of the future policing force.

The NCAG recently said on X that it began recruiting Palestinians, while its website states applicants must be Gazan residents aged 18 to 35 with no criminal record.

According to a Reuters report, some 2,000 Palestinians signed up within hours after applications opened. The figures were presented last week at a Board of Peace summit in Washington, D.C., by Trump-appointed Gaza envoy, Bulgarian diplomat Nikolay Mladenov.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of the International Stabilization Force, added that the goal is to train about 12,000 police officers.

The prospect of an armed Palestinian police force tasked with maintaining internal order raises key questions about vetting, loyalty and oversight. Two former Israeli senior defense officials offered differing perspectives on the risks and opportunities.

Meir Ben-Shabbat, head of the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy and Israel’s national security adviser from 2017 to 2021, told JNS he views the creation of the force with deep suspicion.

The nature of Gazan society after nearly two decades of Hamas rule makes the idea of a trustworthy police force nearly impossible, he argued.

“If we admit the truth, there is no way to ensure that problematic people, from an Israeli perspective, will not serve in this body,” Ben-Shabbat said.

He warned that even a rigorous initial screening process would not provide long-term assurances. “Even if there were an ability to filter people during recruitment, it cannot be guaranteed they will not transfer their loyalty to Hamas or other hostile elements immediately after they begin to serve.”

Ben-Shabbat pointed to the entrenched ideological environment in Gaza as the main obstacle.

“There are very high support rates for Hamas in Gaza, as well as relatively high support for the Oct. 7 attack,” he said. “More than half of the population was born into Hamas rule, educated in Hamas institutions, prayed in Hamas mosques and consumed Hamas media.”

As a result, he concluded, any vetting mechanism’s ability to separate civilians from Hamas ideology is doubtful.

Lt. Col. (res.) Amit Yagur, a former deputy head of the Palestinian arena at the IDF Planning Branch, acknowledged the risks but argued the broader security structure mitigates them.

“I assume the names will be passed, to one degree or another, to the State of Israel for vetting by the Shin Bet,” Yagur said.

He agreed that Gazan recruits will likely have past connections to Hamas’s civilian infrastructure, which includes teachers, doctors and clerks.

“Hamas wants this civilian mechanism to serve the technocratic government so it will retain a hold on the ground,” he warned, drawing a parallel to Hezbollah’s civilian system in Lebanon. “Therefore, there is a risk.”

However, Yagur emphasized that ultimate authority in Gaza would rest not with the Palestinian committee but with the U.S. military.

“The commander of the force is Jasper Jeffers of CENTCOM,” he said. “With CENTCOM, Israel has exceptionally close operational coordination.”

“All security issues in the Strip are managed by CENTCOM,” he added.

Addressing the police specifically, Yagur described a layered command structure.

“The police force’s role is mainly to maintain internal order within the Strip, and I think we have a way to control it,” he said. “The police and the International Stabilization Force are under the Gaza Executive Board, not the technocratic government.”

He added that civilian ministries would handle areas such as engineering and health, while the police would derive operational authority from the broader stabilization force.

“There is not much decentralization of security authorities in the Strip—this was one of Israel’s conditions,” Yagur said. “The security issue is not removed from Israel’s hands; it is delegated to the United States.”

He described the arrangement as a strategic compromise allowing Israel to pursue a hostage deal while avoiding a long-term military administration in Gaza.

“Since we chose this path, we are essentially delegating to another entity—the United States—on which we rely heavily,” he said.

Yagur also noted the American plan includes relocating large segments of the population to a managed area in Rafah to separate civilians from entrenched terrorist infrastructure in central and northern Gaza.