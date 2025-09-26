More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

US-Turkey arms deal risks Israel’s air superiority

After a six-year break, Erdoğan is back at the White House with a wish list. The big question in Washington: Will Turkey get its F-35s?

Sep. 26, 2025
Neta Bar
A Turkish Air Force F-16C flies into position to make contact with the boom of a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing during Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 near Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2018. Credit: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/U.S. Air Force photo.
A Turkish Air Force F-16C flies into position to make contact with the boom of a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing during Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 near Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2018. Credit: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/U.S. Air Force photo.
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to visit the White House for the first time in six years, bringing with him a series of proposed agreements aimed at repairing the fractured relationship between the two NATO member states.

The meeting on Thursday with U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to clear the way for Turkey to acquire everything from Lockheed Martin and Boeing aircraft to liquefied natural gas worth more than $50 billion, according to Turkish officials, who requested anonymity because the agreements have not been finalized.

The largest portion of the potential agreements on Thursday is expected to be in aviation. Boeing and Lockheed Martin may receive orders for up to 250 commercial airplanes along with additional F-16 fighter jets, Turkish officials said.

The purpose of the warplane purchase is to modernize the Turkish Air Force’s aging fighter fleet and adapt it to the challenges of the coming decade.

More importantly, Trump said last week that there is a chance to resolve the long-standing impasse regarding F-35 stealth jets.

Ankara was an original partner in Lockheed’s most advanced fighter jet program, but was removed after it acquired Russia’s S-400 air defense system. This acquisition resulted in congressional sanctions, known as CAATSA, which are directed at Turkey’s defense industries and remain in effect.

Assa Ophir, a Turkey expert from the Department of Middle Eastern Studies at Ariel University, said “the issue that should concern Israel most is Turkey’s desire to rejoin the stealth jet project and receive the F-35 aircraft.”

He continued, saying that “the U.S. expelled Turkey from the program in 2019 because it purchased the Russian S-400 defense systems. Stealth jets in Erdoğan’s hands could lead to the loss of Israel’s air superiority in the region, and this is a very undesirable outcome for it. But the path for Turkey’s return to the stealth project and the receipt of the aircraft is still long.”

Ophir added that “Erdoğan will need to overcome two serious obstacles that do not depend solely on Donald Trump—CAATSA, which imposes sanctions on all countries that buy military equipment from Russia, and the National Defense Authorization Act—both of which [would require] laws that must be passed through the U.S. Congress, where there is a hostile atmosphere toward Turkey.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East Defense and Security U.S. Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin