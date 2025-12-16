Dashcam footage reveals Sydney couple’s heroic fight with terrorist

Dramatic video evidence has surfaced of two individuals physically engaging one of the two armed terrorists who carried out Sunday’s Bondi Beach shooting, before being shot and killed themselves, according to The Guardian.

Family members confirmed their identities as Boris Gurman, 69, and Sofia Gurman, 61, in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald, stating that they were “heartbroken by the sudden and senseless loss.”

Relatives added that the two “had been married for 34 years, with their 35th wedding anniversary approaching in January. We were looking forward to celebrating Sofia’s 62nd birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 17.”

Dashcam footage uploaded to Rednote, a Chinese social networking site, documented Boris—dressed in purple—tackling shooter Sajid Akram along Campbell Parade as the gunman exited a vehicle displaying an Islamic State banner, The Guardian reported.

Boris can be seen forcing Akram down and wresting a firearm from his possession, while Sofia participated in the struggle.

These were Boris and Sofia Gurman - murdered in the Sydney massacre. In the face of terror, Boris showed extraordinary courage and disarmed one of the jihadists, trying to save others.



In life and in death, they were not separated🕯️ pic.twitter.com/Fhbw2BoNsf — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) December 16, 2025

A Sydney resident whose camera inadvertently recorded the encounter shared the material with a Mandarin-language caption stating: “Such civilian heroes shouldn’t be forgotten ... I’m truly heartbroken.”

Later footage shows the slain couple lying motionless side by side on a sidewalk.

Relatives characterized Boris as “retired mechanic, known for his generosity, quiet strength and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. Sofia worked at Australia Post and was deeply loved by her colleagues and community,” according to the Guardian.

The family continued: “Together, they lived honest, hardworking lives and treated everyone they met with kindness, warmth and respect.

“Boris and Sofia were devoted to their family and to each other,” they said. “They were the heart of our family, and their absence has left an immeasurable void.”

The relatives added: “While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness. This encapsulates who Boris and Sofia were—people who instinctively and selflessly tried to help others.”

The family concluded by stating that, “We are deeply grateful for the love, compassion and support that has been shown to our family during this unimaginable time. From here, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

The Gurmans number among 15 fatalities from the Bondi beach terror attack. Most of the victims were participating in a Chanukah celebration. It was the second-worst mass shooting in Australia since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in the state of Tasmania.

Thirty-eight people were wounded in the Bondi beach shooting, with 24—including two police officers—remaining hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

Six Australia Post workers visited Bondi Pavilion Tuesday afternoon honoring Sofia, with one colleague declining identification while confirming years working together, according to The Guardian.

All arrived uniformed, placing individual white roses and a card. One coworker stated: “It’s very tragic and seeing this video made us realize just how brave she and her husband [were],” according to the report.

Multiple bystanders confronted danger while attempting to halt the attack. Among them is Ahmed al-Ahmad, acknowledged by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Donald Trump for charging toward Akram and wrestling away his weapon.

Ahmad remains injured but stable at Sydney’s St George Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the shoulder during the encounter, his parents told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Reuven Morrison’s daughter identified her father as the man observed throwing an object at one of the gunmen in widely distributed footage, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

“If there was one way for him to go on this earth, it would be fighting a terrorist. There was no other way he would be taken from us. He went down fighting, protecting the people he loved most,” she stated.

The alleged shooters are a father and son, per public broadcaster ABC. Naveed Akram, 24, is under police guard in the hospital, while police shot and killed his father, Sajid Akram, 50, at the scene of the attack.

This is an edited version of a story originally published by Israel Hayom.