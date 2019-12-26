More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Former UNRWA spokesman attacks Israel in bizarre Christmas-themed Twitter rant

Chris Gunness, who left the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency earlier this year, spent Christmas Eve writing holiday-themed parodies mocking the Jewish state.

Dec. 26, 2019
UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness speaks at the 2014 International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East at Sophia University in Tokyo, on June 9, 2014. Photo: United Nations / John Gillespie via Wikimedia Commons.
UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness speaks at the 2014 International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East at Sophia University in Tokyo, on June 9, 2014. Photo: United Nations / John Gillespie via Wikimedia Commons.

Former United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) spokesperson Chris Gunness launched a bizarre Twitter rant this week against Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Instead of peace on earth and goodwill toward men, Gunness unleashed scathing attacks on Israel for Christmas with parodies of famous holiday songs and poems.

In a post directed at Netanyahu, Gunness referred to the recent news that the International Criminal Court is considering investigating Israel for war crimes:

“To Mr Netanyahu / You better watch out, you better not cry / You better not pout, I’m telling you why / The ICC is coming to town. / They know you’ve done some war crimes / They know you you’ve been corrupt / They know you’ve sanctioned settlements / You are absolutely f****d.”

In a subsequently deleted post, Gunness also made fun of Palestinians “collaborators” who were brutally executed by Hamas:

“Twas the night before Christmas, / when all across The Strip / Not a Qasam Rocket crackled / under Israel’s tight grip / Collaborators twitched as they hung in the air / On the lamp posts that glistened in Palestine Square.”

Although he’s no longer a representative of the international body, his comments are highly irregular for a former official who was supposed to be a neutral arbiter in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Naturally, his tweets sparked outrage on the social media platform.

Author Kay Wilson, for example, the survivor of a 2010 Palestinian terrorist attack, condemned Gunness not only for his tweets but for his entire tenure at UNRWA, an organization now facing serious corruption allegations, posting on Twitter:

“Said @ChrisGunness who enabled terrorists to fire rockets on Israeli women, men and children by sheltering them in buildings, left his #UNWRA in squalor, helped himself to a massive salary & shameless faked tears on TV. If there’s an investigation, let’s hope he’s first.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard