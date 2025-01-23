Holocaust knowledge gaps widen among young adults, study reveals

A groundbreaking eight-country study on Holocaust knowledge has revealed alarming gaps in awareness, particularly among young adults.

The comprehensive survey—conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and spanning the United States, England, France, Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary and Romania— found that 76% of American adults believe another Holocaust could happen today, marking the highest percentage among surveyed nations.

“The alarming gaps in knowledge, particularly among younger generations, highlight an urgent need for more effective Holocaust education,” said Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor. “The fact that a significant number of adults cannot identify basic facts—such as the six million Jews who perished—is deeply concerning.”

In France, the study revealed a striking knowledge gap, with 46% of young adults aged 18-29 indicating they had not heard of the Holocaust or were unsure if they had heard of it. Similar concerning trends emerged in Romania (15%), Austria (14%) and Germany (12%).

Claims Conference Executive Vice President Greg Schneider emphasized the critical timing of these findings.

“With the Holocaust survivor population rapidly declining, we are at a critical and irreversible crossroads. Survivors, our most powerful educators, will not be with us much longer—and this Index is a stark warning that without urgent and sustained action, the history and lessons of the Holocaust risk slipping into obscurity.”

The study exposed significant gaps in basic Holocaust knowledge across all surveyed nations. Nearly half of American respondents—48%—could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto established during World War II. Additionally, substantial portions of populations across all countries were unaware that six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Holocaust denial remains a pressing concern, with 45% of Hungarian respondents and 44% of American respondents reporting that denial is common in their countries. Social media platforms have become a significant vector for Holocaust denial, with 47% of Polish adults encountering denial or distortion online.

Despite these challenges, the study revealed strong support for Holocaust education. Across all surveyed countries, more than 90% of adults believe it is important to continue teaching about the Holocaust. The U.S. showed the highest support for Holocaust education in schools at 95%, followed by Poland at 93%.

The survey, conducted between November 15-28, 2023, included 1,000 adults from each country.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.