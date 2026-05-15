Second lawsuit alleging Jew-hatred in six months filed against Seattle public school Nathan Hale High

Nathan Hale High School, which had 987 students as of the 2025-26 academic year, is being accused of discriminating against Jews in a second lawsuit within six months.

Alexandra Greenstein, a former student at the school, alleges that she endured “rampant antisemitic harassment and bullying” and that school officials failed to intervene. She is suing the district, Seattle Public Schools, in King County Superior Court.

The suit names Seattle Public Schools as the defendant and alleges violations of the Washington Law Against Discrimination. (JNS sought comment from Seattle Public Schools.)

According to the complaint, Greenstein was subject to “racial slurs and insults, offensive drawings of swastikas and intimidation and bullying in person and online” and Jew-hatred at the school intensified after Oct. 7.

Greenstein, who was born in California but grew up in Israel, alleges that she was called “baby killer” and “Islamophobic” because of her Jewish identity, and that in a senior English class, she was accused in class of “supporting ethnic cleansing and genocide.”

She hid the fact that she grew up in Israel from her fellow classmates to protect herself from bullying, per the lawsuit.

The suit mentions that after another Jewish student at Nathan Hale was assaulted, the district did not take steps to protect Jewish students from “foreseeable harm.” The other student, who isn’t named, filed a lawsuit against the district in November.

Joseph Gehrke, of Seattle Litigation Group, an attorney for Greenstein, told JNS that the school had notice of antisemitic activity on campus.

“There were antisemitic graffiti and posters plastered on the walls of the high school, and one of the teachers created a display of leaflets, stickers and Palestinian flags in front of their classroom—all in full display in front of other educators and the principal,” Gehrke told JNS.

“Alex spoke with her teachers, the school nurse and the social worker, Lyndsey Johnson, about being scared because of the antisemitism that was rampant at Nathan Hale,” the attorney said.

Johnson, who is not a defendant but is mentioned in the complaint, was completing a University of Washington master’s degree in social work as an intern at Nathan Hale, according to Gehrke.

The complaint alleges that Johnson “admitted that antisemitism at the school was pervasive” but “took no steps to address Ms. Greenstein’s objective distress.”

“At a minimum, Ms. Johnson could have arranged for additional staff members to be made aware of the threats Alex and other students were facing at school and enlist them to monitor and document the offensive conduct,” Gehrke told JNS. “To simply acknowledge that antisemitism was widespread at Nathan Hale but taking no further action was in no way a reasonable response.”

“I would be very interested to learn more about what UW tells their social work intern to do when confronted by systemic problems such as the antisemitic atmosphere at Nathan Hale,” he added.