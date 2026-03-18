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Adam Hasner

Adam Hasner

Adam Hasner is the eighth president of Florida Atlantic University.

Florida Atlantic University, Social Science Building
Opinion
Two years after Oct. 7, Florida Atlantic University advances Jewish life on campus
The state maintains policy regulations and standards that keep divisive ideologies out of its educational system, ensuring that all students receive equal protection.
Oct. 24, 2025
Adam Hasner