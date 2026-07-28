Pennsylvania governor announces $10 million in state funds to fight hate crimes

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, said on Monday that there are $10 million in state funds available to nonprofits to fight hate crimes.

The funds are available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Protecting public safety is our mission every day at PCCD, and this program truly exemplifies that,” stated Kirsten Kenyon, executive director of the commission.

“By once again investing $10 million in the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support critical security enhancements to help ensure that community members can safely gather, worship and access services without fear,” Kenyon said. “I strongly encourage eligible nonprofits to apply and take advantage of this funding.”

The funding “will support planning, training, equipment and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers and other nonprofit institutions across the commonwealth that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes,” the state said.

Grants range from $5,000 to $150,000.