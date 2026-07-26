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News   Israel News

IDF bars Palestinian workers from Judea and Samaria communities after attacks

They can still work in industrial zones.

JNS Staff
Palestinian workers line up at the entrance to Ma'ale Adumim near Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
Palestinian workers line up at the entrance to Ma’ale Adumim near Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday moved to bar Palestinian laborers from entering Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria until further notice, the army confirmed to JNS.

Palestinians will still be permitted to work in industrial zones, while construction sites may also be exempted at the request of individual communities, a military spokesman said.

The military order followed a series of terrorist attacks, including a shooting near Havat Gilad (Gilad Farm) in northern Samaria on Friday that left two IDF soldiers dead.

Another attack took place on Saturday, when a Palestinian terrorist seized an Israeli soldier’s weapon during an altercation south of Hebron in Judea, fired several shots and escaped.

Eliram Azulay, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, said a reservist was moderately wounded after being struck by a rock before the assailant took his weapon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz decided on “a series of steps” in the wake of Friday’s deadly attack, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The approved measures include demolishing the homes of the attackers; stepping up military operations in terrorist strongholds, including seizing weapons and revoking work permits; reinforcing IDF deployments across Judea and Samaria; separating Israeli and Palestinian traffic at key routes and checkpoints; and accelerating the legalization of existing farms and the establishment of new ones.

IDF Central Command head Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth described the past several days as “tense,” speaking in a meeting with Judea and Samaria community leaders on Friday.

“Following the recent events, and especially this morning’s attack, there is concern about escalation throughout Judea and Samaria,” the military quoted him as saying. “We are carrying out counter-terrorism operations to prevent the area from spiraling into further violence and are using every means at our disposal.”

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