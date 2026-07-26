More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gaza strikes kill three Hamas commanders, including Oct. 7 terrorist

Muhannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, a Nukhba Force cell commander, infiltrated the Kissufim area on Oct. 7.

JNS Staff
IDF in Gaza
An Israeli tank seen during operations in the Gaza Strip, December 2024. Credit: IDF.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that it had eliminated three Hamas commanders in two separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, including a Nukhba Force commander who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

According to the IDF, Muhannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, a Nukhba Force cell commander, was killed in a strike in central Gaza on July 20. The statement said Abu Ghazal infiltrated the Kissufim area during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

In a separate strike on July 21 in the northern Strip, the IDF eliminated Raed Hani Mohammed Al-Amsi, who commanded an aerial surveillance platoon in Hamas’s Aerial Array, the military stated.

The same strike also killed Nabhan Mohammed Nabhan Al-Amsi, head of the Military Intelligence Desk in Hamas’s Gaza Brigade, it said.

“Throughout the war and in recent months, the terrorists operated to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the statement added. “The terrorists were eliminated in precise aerial strikes in order to remove the threat.”

The military said it took steps to reduce harm to noncombatants before conducting the strikes, including using precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

On Friday, the IDF said it struck and dismantled weapons storage facilities, a weapons manufacturing site and underground terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas.

The storage facilities contained Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers, mortar shells, explosive devices and additional military equipment.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically and flagrantly violate the ceasefire agreement while attempting to rebuild its military capabilities and terrorist infrastructure,” the army added.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement and will continue to eliminate any immediate threats, the Saturday statement stressed.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. The terms of the first phase leave the Israel Defense Forces in control of over half of Gaza.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
View of the Jewish community of Eli in Samaria, Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel advances plans for 853 new homes in Judea and Samaria
The proposal includes 763 homes in the Samaria town of Eli, which would roughly triple the size of the community.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar ben Gvir seen here in Jerusalem, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Drone falls near Ben-Gvir’s Judea home; incident under investigation
“The minister and his family are safe,” according to the Israeli national security minister’s office.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, government ministers and members of Knesset attend a plenum session and a vote on a bill to freeze arrests of Haredi draft evaders in the Knesset, July 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
How Haredi parties mastered Israeli politics
Despite holding a fraction of Knesset seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism have become indispensable coalition partners, reshaping Israeli politics.
July 26, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israel News
Israeli forces map homes of terrorists who carried out shooting near Havat Gilad
“The homes of both terrorists were mapped in preparation for the temporary sealing of the buildings,” the IDF said.
July 26, 2026
JNS Staff
MK Mickey Levy speaks during a press conference outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 31, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Mickey Levy
The next government must secure the nation’s future through economic strength, internal security and diplomatic agreements, the former Jerusalem police chief tells JNS.
July 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
A View of the Israeli border with Syria, in the Golan Heights, on Aug. 1, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
‘It’s escalating': IDF increasingly concerned by illegal crossings into Syria
Activists are growing violent and jeopardizing their safety and that of soldiers, security source tells JNS.
July 26, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Mamdani can still threaten Netanyahu without arresting him
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
A tsunami of lies
Melanie Phillips