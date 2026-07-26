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One dead, 16 wounded in suspected Islamist terror attack in Berlin

A suspect remains at large after ramming a vehicle into crowds at the city’s Pride celebration, sparking a massive manhunt.

JNS Staff
Armed police stand near the scene where one person was killed and around 16 injured after a car struck people on the outskirts of the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin, on July 25, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger / AFP via Getty Images.
Armed police stand near the scene where one person was killed and around 16 injured after a car struck people on the outskirts of the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin, on July 25, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger / AFP via Getty Images.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

An apparent terrorist attack left one person dead and at least 16 others wounded after a vehicle rammed into crowds at a Pride event in the German capital on Saturday, according to police and local reports.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near Tiergarten Park during Berlin’s Christoper Street Day celebrations, which drew hundreds of thousands. Authorities declared a mass-casualty incident as emergency crews treated victims, including several in critical condition.

Berlin police said the suspect, known to authorities and linked to Islamist circles, remains at large, with a public manhunt underway.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported the suspect is a 21-year-old Muslim immigrant who may be armed. According to security sources cited by the outlet, he is a German citizen of Lebanese origin.

Bild identified the suspect as Abdul B., reporting he is known to police for offenses including aggravated assault and extortion. He is also an alleged supporter of the Islamic State group who was released from juvenile detention in May, according to the newspaper.

Eyewitnesses said a white commercial vehicle drove at high speed into pedestrians before the driver fled on foot. The parade was canceled and attendees were instructed to evacuate the area.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner condemned the incident as an attack on the city’s “free and cosmopolitan society.”

Terrorism Europe
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