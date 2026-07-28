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News   Israel News

Netanyahu heads to White House for eighth meeting with Trump

The Israeli prime minister has met the U.S. president more than any other world leader since the latter’s return to office.

JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference announcing the U.S. peace plan for Gaza, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025. Credit: Joyce N. Boghosian/White House.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday morning, marking the eighth meeting between the two since the latter returned to office for a second term.

According to Netanyahu’s official schedule, the meeting with Trump is set for 11 a.m. Washington time. About three hours later, the prime minister is scheduled to attend the memorial service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of Israel.

Netanyahu is expected to hold additional meetings in Washington on Wednesday before returning to the Jewish state that evening.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes amid continued strategic coordination with the Trump administration, following recent tensions with Iran, and as the two allies discuss broader regional issues.

In a statement before departing from Israel’s Nevatim Airbase on Monday, Netanyahu said he would discuss with Trump “all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran.”

“This is my eighth meeting with him since he was elected president for his second term—more than any other world leader,” Netanyahu noted.

“Of course, our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us,” he said. “I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal—to ensure the security, strength and future of our dear State of Israel,” added the premier.

Trump told Axios on Monday that he had paused U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic to give negotiations another chance, but said he could resume military operations if diplomacy fails.

“We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” the president told the outlet. Asked how long he’s willing to give diplomacy, Trump said: “Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all.”

Separately, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that Iran’s negotiators “want to meet and we’re meeting.”

“We’ll see what happens—there’s a chance we could make a deal,” Trump said.

“They requested a meeting through their surrogates and directly,” he added. “We’re meeting and good things can happen.”

U.S.-Israel Relations
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