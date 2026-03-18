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Alan Dershowitz

Demonstrators rally in support of Palestine and to protest the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who played a role in pro-Palestinian protests, outside of Columbia University in New York City on March 24, 2025. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
Opinion
Does the US government have the right to condition funding to universities?
In making the broad claim that it is always a denial of academic freedom for governments to pressure universities with a cut-off of funding, left-wing critics ignore the lessons of history and the single standard of morality.
Apr. 1, 2025
Alan Dershowitz
Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar holds a boy dressed as a Hamas terrorist during a rally in Gaza City, May 24, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
The media is implementing Sinwar’s genocidal strategy
Oct. 31, 2024
Alan Dershowitz
Biden
Opinion
President Biden can still save the world
Oct. 15, 2024
Alan Dershowitz
Pro-Palestinian Rally at Columbia University
Opinion
Why is the left so in love with Palestinianism?
The movement began with Nazism and today is based on antisemitism, sexism, homophobia and denial of human rights.
Jun. 9, 2024
Alan Dershowitz
Yahya Sinwar
Opinion
And the winner is: Hamas!
Biden must be as dedicated to preventing a Hamas victory as he is to preventing a Russian victory. That, however, is not his current approach.
Feb. 19, 2024
Alan Dershowitz
Palestinians Move to Southern Gaza
Opinion
Civilian deaths in Gaza: Relatively low
Nations engaged in genocide do not go to such great lengths trying to reduce civilian casualties, including placing their own soldiers at heightened risk.
Jan. 29, 2024
Alan Dershowitz
Claudine Gay
Opinion
The wrong university presidents at the wrong time
As Ecclesiastes observes, “to everything there is a season.” This seems to be the season for woke cowardice.
Dec. 14, 2023
Alan Dershowitz
People gather and light candles to remember the victims who were murdered by Hamas terrorists, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Today’s Nazis are Hamas
Gays for gay-killers, Jews for Jew-killers, feminists for wife-beating, progressives for fascists.
Nov. 9, 2023
Alan Dershowitz
Hamas fires rockets towards Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Blood libel against Jews: Back with a vengeance
The current reaction to the events in Gaza cannot be understood without taking into account the long history of blood libels and Jew-hatred.
Oct. 25, 2023
Alan Dershowitz
Posters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Opinion
The choices of war
Hamas is using kidnapped Israelis as human shields. What should Israel do?
Oct. 17, 2023
Alan Dershowitz
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, July 19, 2023. Source: Screenshot/C-SPAN.
Opinion
Israel’s president delivered a message of hope
Americans should listen to the Israeli president, who loves America, rather than to Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and others who disdain their own nation and those strongly allied with it.
Jul. 25, 2023
Alan Dershowitz
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