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Alan Goch

Alan Goch

Alan Goch has served the South Florida Jewish community as a newspaper editor for the past 35 years.

Community, Unity
Opinion
Standing as one, we can overcome hate
The world must see Jews uniting in the face of a surge of antisemitism in the United States.
Jun. 12, 2025
Alan Goch